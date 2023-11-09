Longtime Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is leaving the White Sox for the Detroit Tigers. Benetti has called games for the White Sox from 2016-2023, but will now take over the booth for the Tigers.

Benetti is considered one of the top broadcasters in the MLB. Along with covering at least 127 games for the Tigers, Benetti will also call some national games for FOX as well as some college football and college basketball matchups.

Following the announcement of the move, Benetti released a statement excited about the move.

I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” said Jason Benetti. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming. Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City,” WXYZ Detroit.

White Sox fans are incredibly bummed, with many calling this Chicago's ‘worst move of the offseason' and ‘worst loss' in years.

Now, the White Sox will search for the next person to pair with Steve Stone in the booth. In the meantime, the Tigers celebrate their new acquisition.