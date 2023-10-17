While the Detroit Tigers missed the playoffs for the ninth year in a row, they did have their highest win total since 2016. As Spencer Torkelson looks to lead the Tigers to greater heights in 2024, his plan is clear.

Torkelson still struggled with consistency at the dish, hitting .233. However, the first baseman slugged 31 home runs and 94 RBI, setting the tone for what's to come in the power department. Torkelson was impressed with Detroit's growth this season, but knows there's still room for improvement, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“It definitely is rewarding to see a lot of work pay off, and it's more motivation heading into next year,” Torkelson said. “I want to get better.”

“We got eliminated from the playoffs with eight games left. Those eight games that we lost maybe weren't completely my fault, but maybe we had a runner on third with less than two outs, and I didn't get the job done and we lost the game by a run. It's little things like that.”

The Tigers selected Torkelson with the first overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. His rookie season didn't go as fans had hoped, as he hit .200 with eight home runs and 23 RBI. As a sophomore, Torkelson looked much more like the player Detroit hoped they were drafting.

Unfortunately for Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers offense didn't follow suit. Detroit ranked 28th in MLB with 661 runs scored. As he heads into his third season with the Tigers, Torkelson is looking to continue his pace at the dish and help the entire Detroit offense level up.