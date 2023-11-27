Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich's first season has not gone to plan; will he get a Year 2 with Bryce Young to right the ship?

When Frank Reich signed on to succeed Matt Rhule as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, most observers figured he would be granted patience. Reich, after all, was taking over a team that hadn't qualified for the playoffs since the 2017 season, and hadn't won the NFC South since 2015.

Reich was a free agent since being fired by the Indianapolis Colts nine games into the 2022 season. In the four seasons prior, Reich had compiled a record of 37-28 and three second-place finishes in the AFC South along with two playoff appearances. This, despite having four different starting quarterbacks (Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz) across that span.

Give Reich time with a #1 overall draft pick quarterback in the form of Bryce Young and long-term success should be the output, based on how Reich was able to make do with various stopgap QB options in Indy.

But after 11 games, the Panthers under Reich have just one win. Optimism around Young and the team are waning. Reports are starting to circulate that owner David Tepper is already disillusioned with Reich, and that the coach's job is in serious jeopardy before Year 1 is in the books.

Although it may seem rash, Reich's seat is justifiably hot. Here is why Reich should be worried based on what we've seen from this team in 2023.

Young over Stroud

Although the Panthers have a traditional G.M. in Scott Fitterer, it defies logic to believe that Reich had no role in the quarterback the team chose with the top pick of the 2023 draft. A veteran coach with the moderate success Reich had previously wouldn't sign onto a job where his preferences were ignored. Especially concerning a decision that involves choosing a franchise's next QB of the future.

Therefore, Reich has to bear some responsibility for the decision to choose Alabama's Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. And that decision, to put it mildly, has not worked out for the Panthers.

There is no point in comparing Stroud's numbers to his fellow rookie's. Stroud's numbers stack up favorably against all NFL QBs, let alone first-year players. Stroud entered Week 12 leading the NFL in passing yards per game. He ranked top-10 in passing yards, yards per pass attempt, passer rating, and QBR.

In the same categories, Young ranked 27th or worse in the NFL.

Dealing away wide receiver D.J. Moore obviously did the rookie QB no favors in the playmaker department. And it's too early to declare Young a bust after 10 starts. But to see what Stroud is doing in Houston (with a defensive-minded rookie head coach, to boot) is quite an indictment of Reich's job performance so far.

Whose play call is it anyway?

In contrast to providing a stable and consistent message, Reich switched things up on his young signal-caller just when he needed stability seemingly more than ever.

Following a Week 6 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and with the team heading into its bye week, Reich announced that he was handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. At the time Reich made the decision, the Panthers were 0-6, although the offense might not have been the biggest issue.

The switch to Brown saw the team win one of three games, although the offensive numbers dropped across the board. That prompted Reich to take back play-calling duties from Brown after less than a month.

One draw to hiring a veteran play-caller and coach such as Reich is to provide a steady hand. But the mid-season flip-flopping surely did little to instill confidence in Tepper's mind that he made the right decision on his coach.

Bad + sloppy = ?

Under Reich and Young, the Panthers offense has been getting worse with each week. After Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Carolina has now lost four games in a row. The team hasn't scored more than 13 points in any of those games. Even in the team's Week 8 win over the Texans, the defense did most of the heavy lifting in a 15-13 triumph.

Being a bad team is one thing. But the Panthers are also a sloppy one, as ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out recently. Reich's squad commits penalties at one of the highest rates in the NFL. It looks even worse when controlling for penalties that can be blamed squarely on the Panthers, as opposed to a reaction to their competition.

Again, surely Tepper expected a level of discipline and sound fundamentals from a team being coached by someone on his second head coaching job.

Add all of that up, and what have you got?

The Panthers are a young, undisciplined team, being led by a QB that isn't showing any significant signs of development. The other QB the team could have drafted looks like the real deal. Meanwhile, the head coach seemingly lost confidence in his own abilities before snatching back a duty he willingly gave up.

Should Frank Reich be worried? If David Tepper is aware of the sunk cost fallacy, than yes, Reich has plenty of reasons to worry. Tepper and Fitterer might have expected a better 2023. But the lack of hope for 2024 at this point doesn't bode well for Reich's chances of getting a second year in Carolina.