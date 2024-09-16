Based on their offseason moves, the Cleveland Cavaliers firmly believe in what they've built. The only new faces coming to the Cavs this season are head coach Kenny Atkinson and rookie swingman Jaylon Tyson. Otherwise, Cleveland has signed critical stars like Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley to long-term deals while bringing back rotational pieces in Isaac Okoro and Tristan Thompson.

More or less, the Cavs are running back the same roster from last year, hoping that Atkinson supercharges them on offense. However, if things aren't trending up, Cleveland could make changes during the season with the Boston Celtics as reigning champs and the rest of the Eastern Conference leveling up. But since things for the Cavs are so tight financially, it might be a seismic move that alters the foundation of the roster.

According to sources outside Clevland, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro are the Cavs' most likely trade options. While both players have clear-cut roles in making Cleveland a defensive juggernaut, they could become more available as the Cavs embrace a more offensive identity. The Cavs significantly need more spacing on their roster if Evan Mobley doesn't develop a more reliable perimeter shot. So, with Okoro and Allen signing cost-effective deals this offseason, they could be on the move if Cleveland wants to upgrade their roster.

When considering a trade involving Okoro or Allen, Cleveland has to consider the weight of moving either player. Both are critical to the Cavs' defensive success, with Allen grading out as one of the NBA's best interior defenders while Okoro carries a similar pedigree on the perimeter. So, if Cleveland wants to make a possible defensive downgrade, they must ensure the return on offense counterbalances their loss.

What could the Cavs get in a possible trade?

So, who would want to engage with the Cavs in possible trade talks? Sources have told ClutchPoints that the Brooklyn Nets continue to monitor the situation for Okoro and Allen. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons remain intrigued by Okoro. At the same time, the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks could be interested in Allen if the former All-Star big man became available.

However, while either player's possible trade destination is clear, it depends on what Cleveland can receive in a trade. Both players could be sent to Brooklyn in a return that centers around Cameron Johnson, but the juice might not be worth the squeeze. Meanwhile, the Cavs could send Okoro to the Hornets for Grant Williams, filling a legitimate need on their roster. Meanwhile, Allen could net Cleveland De'Andre Hunter from Atlanta. This, like Williams, fills a need in the Cavs' current roster. However, it remains to be said that while any player is a theoretical upgrade, none of them might match the production Allen and Okoro provide.

That's where things remain tricky for Cleveland. Considering what they bring to the table, giving up either Allen or Okoro might not make trade conversations worthwhile. While the goal is to become more offensive-centric, it remains a balancing act. The more the Cavs sacrifice for offense, the more they need defense to support the vision. That's where things get murky for Cleveland. Either way, after signing Okoro and others to an extension, the Cavs have options. How they navigate it depends on how things shake out under Atkinson as head coach.