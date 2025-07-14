The Memphis Grizzlies offseason didn’t wait for the NBA Finals to wrap up before announcing their intent for the 2025-26 season. In a headline-grabbing blockbuster, the franchise traded cornerstone guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (KCP), three unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap. A few days later, they locked in Jaren Jackson Jr. with a five-year, $240 million contract extension, re-signed Santi Aldama for $52.5 million over three years in the 2025 free agency, and inked Ty Jerome on a three-year, $28 million deal.

Taken individually, each transaction suggests ambition. Taken together, however, they reveal a more controversial reality: the Grizzlies may have prematurely abandoned the Bane-JJJ core that had yet to reach its full potential.

The Grizzlies' blockbuster that set the tone

The Desmond Bane trade came as a shock, not because Bane didn’t have value, but because of what he represented. Bane had just come off the most complete season of his career. He had grown into not just a dependable scorer and creator, but a locker room tone-setter and defensive stalwart. Trading him signaled a shift in philosophy.

In return, the Grizzlies got some solid pieces:

Cole Anthony, a talented scorer with high variance and spotty efficiency.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a veteran 3&D wing who brings championship experience.

Three unprotected first-rounders and one pick swap, which could eventually hold real value.

But this trade also left Memphis without a primary initiator or reliable 25-point scorer – roles Bane often filled.

What Memphis got right

The Grizzlies did not entirely gut their team. Jaren Jackson Jr. remains the franchise cornerstone and was just extended through his prime years. Santi Aldama, a developing big with stretch and playmaking potential, was retained. His new three-year, $52.5 million deal seems fair given his breakout year: 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 36.8% from three.

Santi Aldama has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal to return to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Then there’s Ty Jerome, a curious but possibly savvy signing. His 2024-25 campaign was his best yet, averaging 12.5 points on 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three, largely in a sixth-man role. At 27, Jerome is entering his prime and could be a valuable depth piece.

So why the concern?

The Grizzlies biggest free agency mistake: Moving off Desmond Bane

The Grizzlies’ biggest mistake wasn’t what they added; it was what they let go of too soon.

By trading Bane, Memphis gave up: Their most consistent perimeter scorer, their best two-way guard, and a culture leader who fits the timeline and ethos of the team.

Thank you @DBane0625 for five great years

While Cole Anthony and KCP can patch over some scoring and perimeter defense, neither has the on-ball gravity, creativity, or floor-raising ability that Bane provided. Furthermore, KCP is already 32 and has been showing signs of decline, while Anthony is better suited to bench-heavy units than starting lineups.

Yes, the Grizzlies received a bounty of draft capital. But this is a team that just a year ago was thinking contention, not rebuilding. Unless a future trade package includes those picks for a star guard, they’ve effectively taken a step back for potential instead of building around a proven young core.

The combination of Ty Jerome and Cole Anthony doesn’t solve the creation void. Jerome is not a primary initiator, and Anthony has struggled with consistency and efficiency.

Meanwhile, KCP’s shooting and defensive chops will help, but his age and recent injury history raise concerns about long-term reliability. Aldama’s growth is promising, but he’s not likely to replace the nightly scoring Bane provided.

And while Jaren Jackson Jr. remains a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber anchor, he still hasn’t proven he can carry an offense without a strong co-star in the backcourt.

How Memphis can fix it

If this new “asset-rich” strategy is going to work, Memphis must move fast to flip those picks into a high-level guard. Think: Malik Beasley, Dejounte Murray, or even a shot at someone like Donovan Mitchell if things sour in Cleveland. Sitting on picks doesn’t help a win-now roster.

Veterans may shake free midseason. If the Grizzlies are still in the playoff hunt, adding an experienced playmaker could shore up some gaps Bane’s absence has left.

The Grizzlies didn’t “lose” the 2025 offseason, but they made one big mistake: moving on from Desmond Bane before exhausting his potential fit with Jaren Jackson Jr. Without an immediate replacement of equal caliber, they risk drifting into a no-man’s land, too good to tank, not good enough to contend.

The window isn’t closed, but the clock is ticking. Now that they’ve gone all-in on flexibility and draft capital, the front office must follow through by delivering a player who can match or exceed what Bane gave them. Otherwise, 2025 may go down as the year the Grizzlies bet big and lost.