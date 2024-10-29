Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will rest during Tuesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets on the front end of a back-to-back. The three-time All-Star could see his role change when he returns.

With Nic Claxton progressing back from a hamstring injury, Simmons has started all three of Brooklyn's games in a point-center role to start the season. However, Claxton should re-enter the starting lineup vs. Denver with Simmons sidelined.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez will face a decision on the unit when the former No. 1 pick returns Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Will Ben Simmons move to Nets bench after rest night?

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) directs teammates while controlling the ball during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After undergoing back surgery in May following two injury-riddled seasons, Simmons has said he is 100 percent physically entering 2024-25. While he has looked healthy during his first three appearances, the on-court results have been underwhelming.

Simmons has averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Despite his improved physical state, his passivity as a scorer has continued to be glaring.

He's attempted a career-low 6.0 shots per 36 minutes and four total free throws. The three-time All-Star's shot attempts per 36 minutes have decreased every season of his NBA career, falling from 13.2 during his rookie year to 7.4 last year and 6.0 early in 2024-25.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has made it clear what he expects from Simmons. After Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic, the first-time NBA head coach said he wants the Aussie to attempt 10-15 shots per game. Despite this, the 28-year-old attempted a season-low three shots during Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons notably passed up an open lane to the basket off a steal late in the game.

Fernandez called a timeout and subbed him out on the following possession.

While a small sample size, Simmons' on-off splits have painted a worrisome picture thus far. In 72 minutes with him on the court, the Nets have posted a -21.49 net rating. In 72 minutes with him on the bench, they have a 17.84 net rating.

For comparison, Dennis Schroder – who has started alongside Simmons in a dual-point guard lineup – has a 14.08 net rating in 101 minutes. Brooklyn has posted a -36.64 net rating in 43 minutes with him off the floor.

Schroder was a plus-27 in 35 minutes vs. Milwaukee, while Simmons was a minus-9 in 24 minutes.

It's noteworthy that Simmons' lack of aggressiveness has come despite playing in a five-out offense. His halfcourt offensive limitations grow more concerning when playing alongside a non-shooting center in Claxton.

The pairing looked far from functional in their brief moments together last season, posting a 99.04 offensive rating and a -22.76 net rating in 100 minutes.

With Claxton expected to return to the starting lineup, Fernandez may have no choice but to move Simmons to the bench when he returns.