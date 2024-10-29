Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will rest during Tuesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets on the front end of a back-to-back. The three-time All-Star could see his role change when he returns.

With Nic Claxton progressing back from a hamstring injury, Simmons has started all three of Brooklyn's games in a point-center role to start the season. However, Claxton should re-enter the starting lineup vs. Denver with Simmons sidelined.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez will face a decision on the unit when the former No. 1 pick returns Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Will Ben Simmons move to Nets bench after rest night?

After undergoing back surgery in May following two injury-riddled seasons, Simmons has said he is 100 percent physically entering 2024-25. While he has looked healthy during his first three appearances, the on-court results have been underwhelming.

Simmons has averaged 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Despite his improved physical state, his passivity as a scorer has continued to be glaring.

He's attempted a career-low 6.0 shots per 36 minutes and four total free throws. The three-time All-Star's shot attempts per 36 minutes have decreased every season of his NBA career, falling from 13.2 during his rookie year to 7.4 last year and 6.0 early in 2024-25.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has made it clear what he expects from Simmons. After Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic, the first-time NBA head coach said he wants the Aussie to attempt 10-15 shots per game. Despite this, the 28-year-old attempted a season-low three shots during Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons notably passed up an open lane to the basket off a steal late in the game.

Fernandez called a timeout and subbed him out on the following possession.

While a small sample size, Simmons' on-off splits have painted a worrisome picture thus far. In 72 minutes with him on the court, the Nets have posted a -21.49 net rating. In 72 minutes with him on the bench, they have a 17.84 net rating.

For comparison, Dennis Schroder – who has started alongside Simmons in a dual-point guard lineup – has a 14.08 net rating in 101 minutes. Brooklyn has posted a -36.64 net rating in 43 minutes with him off the floor.

Schroder was a plus-27 in 35 minutes vs. Milwaukee, while Simmons was a minus-9 in 24 minutes.

It's noteworthy that Simmons' lack of aggressiveness has come despite playing in a five-out offense. His halfcourt offensive limitations grow more concerning when playing alongside a non-shooting center in Claxton.

The pairing looked far from functional in their brief moments together last season, posting a 99.04 offensive rating and a -22.76 net rating in 100 minutes.

With Claxton expected to return to the starting lineup, Fernandez may have no choice but to move Simmons to the bench when he returns.