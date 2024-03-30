The Dallas Stars are one-third of the three-headed monster that has dominated the National Hockey League's Central Division for all of 2023-24. Along with the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, the Stars have emerged into one of the top teams in the league, and will be looking to make a deep playoff run as they did in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In the COVID-shortened season, Jamie Benn and his club marched through the Calgary Flames, Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a gruelling six-game battle. Although there were no fans present, it was an excellent postseason. And the Stars haven't been back to the SCF since, although they got within two games of returning in 2023, losing to the Knights in six contests in last season's Western Conference Final.
But this year, Dallas has been excellent. And they've been especially prolific as of late.
Stars are one of the hottest teams in the league at the perfect time
After losing six of seven games at the end of February to fall to third in the Central, the Stars have been on fire since the calendar flipped to March. Make it 11 wins in 13 tries in Texas — including six triumphs in a row — en route to a sparkling 46-19-9 record.
Thanks to the latest hot streak, the Stars have vaulted not only to the top of the division, but have usurped both Colorado and the Vancouver Canucks to take over the top spot in the Western Conference. As of March 30, Dallas is just one point back of the New York Rangers in the President's Trophy race with eight games to go.
Dallas certainly has a great shot to win the regular-season trophy — and home-ice throughout the 2024 postseason — with five of their last eight contests against non-playoff teams. That begins with a tilt against the lowly Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
Everything seems to be going right for the Stars over the last month. Jake Oettinger has returned to elite form, the offense is scoring a ton of goals, and special teams continues to excel. And one of the big reasons for the recent surge is the play of the captain.
The resurgence of Jamie Benn
Jamie Benn enjoyed a true bounce-back campaign last season, going from 46 points in 2021-22 to 33 goals and 78 points in 2022-23 — in the same amount of games. It looked like the veteran had put his best days behind him, but he found a different level throughout the campaign, helping the Stars get within two games of their second Stanley Cup Final in four years.
And after a slow start in 2023-24, Benn has been one of the best players in the league over the last couple of weeks. Over the six game winning streak, the Canadian has amassed a ridiculous seven goals and 10 points. He scored the winner against the Canucks on Thursday night with just minutes left in the third period, and he looks rejuvenated ahead of another postseason. He's up to 54 points in 74 games — not too shabby after a dismal first couple of months.
Benn has never won a Stanley Cup, and at age-34, time is ticking. But the former Kelowna Rocket is looking as hungry as ever, and he's one of the reasons why this team is going to be a very difficult out in the playoffs.
Stars' core has been there before
And Benn isn't the only one. He was a key piece of the team that advanced to the Finals in 2020, but so was Joe Pavelski, who is 39-years-old and still hasn't won a championship. Miro Heiskanen, Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz were also all part of that squad.
Oettinger was the backup to Ben Bishop, but he's no stranger to postseason hockey. The netminder was great throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023, and the only thing that stopped this team from advancing was a dominant Golden Knights club who would not be denied their maiden championship.
Fast forward a year and the Western Conference is a gauntlet. The Stars have a great team — maybe as good or better than they were in 2020 — but there are a ton of contenders. The Avalanche and Jets are going to make the Central Division extremely difficult to come out of. But we can't forget the Oilers, Kings, Canucks, and even the surprising Predators, who are all hoping to make some noise come the end of April.
The parity in the National Hockey League is insane. But the Stars have been a constant presence in the postseason since 2019 (not counting 2020-21), and the veterans on this team are desperate to bring a championship back to Texas for the first time since 1999.
Helping Dallas try to get over the hump are a few young stars-in-the-making, including Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston. And we can't forget about Chris Tanev, who was brought over at the deadline and has looked like an excellent fit with his new team.
With a strong offensive core, mobile, puck-moving defensemen and a great goaltender, the Stars are well-positioned to win a couple of rounds — at least — in the Western Conference. But it's going to be a battle right from Game 1 of Round 1. Can Dallas keep their incredible momentum going into the most important month of the campaign, or will it be another disappointing ending after an awesome campaign? We'll find out soon enough.