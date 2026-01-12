The Los Angeles Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and Kawhi Leonard once again headlines the injury report. Leonard is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, putting the Clippers’ most important player in limbo as they try to keep momentum rolling. The Clippers enter the night at 15–23, No. 11 in the West, riding a two-game winning streak that has started to steady a turbulent season. Here’s everything we know from the injury report about Kawhi Leonard and his playing status vs. the Hornets.

Leonard’s presence has been the foundation of everything the Clippers do when he is available. Across 28 games, he is averaging 27.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three, and an elite 94.1 percent from the line. He also adds 2.3 steals per game, constantly flipping possessions with his hands and timing. Even when the roster around him shifts, Kawhi’s two-way dominance keeps Los Angeles competitive.

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Hornets

The Clippers’ injury report makes Leonard’s status even more critical, especially with Los Angeles having won eight of its last 10 games. That thin margin for error leaves the Clippers short on scoring and perimeter defense, placing even more weight on whether Kawhi can suit up.

Charlotte, meanwhile, comes in at 14–25, No. 12 in the East, fresh off a wild 150–95 blowout win over the Jazz. The Hornets are still banged up too as several rotation pieces are either questionable or out. Still, that last performance showed how dangerous their offense can look when shots start falling.

For the Clippers, this game is about staying afloat in a tight West. For the Hornets, it is about proving their last win was not a fluke. And at the center of it all is Kawhi Leonard’s ankle.

So, when it comes to the question of is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer leans toward yes—but it will likely go right down to the final pregame decision.

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal: OUT (left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic: OUT (left hamstring injury)

Derrick Jones Jr.: OUT (right knee sprain)

Kawhi Leonard: QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Hornets injury report

Miles Bridges: PROBABLE (right knee soreness)

Pat Connaughton: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Liam McNeeley: OUT (on G-League assignment)

Mason Plumlee: OUT (right groin surgery)

Antonio Reeves: OUT (Two-way player)

Collin Sexton: QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring soreness)

KJ Simpson: OUT (Two-way player)