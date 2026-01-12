The Baltimore Ravens have some big questions to answer during the 2026 NFL offseason. Baltimore fired head coach John Harbaugh after the team finished the regular season 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Now the Ravens are hard at work trying to find their next head coach. They are leaving no stoned unturned in their search.

The Ravens will bring in former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for a head coaching interview on Monday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini first reported that Baltimore showed interest in Kingsbury on Thursday. That was just a few days after Kingsbury and the Commanders parted ways.

Baltimore will also interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

They have also requested to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter following LA's playoff loss on Sunday.

The Ravens have also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Thursday.

Baltimore is clearly interested in bringing in defensive-minded head coaching candidates. But Kingsbury stands out from the pack as an offensive genius.

Is Kliff Kingsbury the right head coach for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?



Article Continues Below

Kingsbury is a fascinating head coaching candidate to consider for the Ravens job.

Perhaps the most important question about his candidacy is would he be a good fit with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Jackson is still the most important players on the team, even though he has not been much of a factor in 2025. Baltimore's franchise quarterback battled through multiple injuries this season, which had him not looking like himself.

Kingsbury has experience designing offenses around mobile quarterbacks, especially at the NFL level. He most recently coaching Jayden Daniels with the Commanders. But before that, he was the head coach in Arizona during Kyler Murray's prime years.

That does not automatically make Kingsbury the right man for the job. But it does give him a significant edge over other candidates.

If the Ravens do hire Kingsbury, it would be a huge commitment to Lamar. And a signal to the rest of the league that Baltimore's offensive scheme will be changing before the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see if Kingsbury gains any traction with the Ravens as their search continues this week.