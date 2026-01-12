The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 23-19. Their season and Super Bowl defense are over, and a massive offseason awaits them. After another spat with Nick Sirianni on the sideline, AJ Brown's time with the Eagles could end in an offseason trade. These three teams should be calling with a bevy of draft picks ready to deal.

The Eagles traded a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Brown at the 2022 draft. In the subsequent four seasons, he has cracked 1,000 yards in each year and scored 32 touchdowns. None of that includes his playoff numbers, which feature a Super Bowl touchdown last February. But now, it is time for a divorce, with a similar trade package coming back.

Each of these three teams either has a glaring need for a wide receiver or an extra first-round pick to bring in Brown. Which one should the Eagles take?

Getting Josh Allen another elite target

The Buffalo Bills have already traded a first-round pick for a wide receiver once, bringing in Stefon Diggs. The shaky end to the run there should not stop them from making a trade for AJ Brown, as they desperately need to surround Josh Allen with talent. If they fall short of the Super Bowl once again this year, the noise will be loud around the Bills. Getting Brown would be one way to quiet that.

The Bills' defense does need some renovations in the offseason, but a first-round pick to fix the wide receiver issue would be a great use of assets. They used a second-round pick on Keon Coleman, who has not developed, and a first-round pick on Dalton Kincaid, who has been great at tight end. But the best receiver move they've made in the Allen era was trading for Diggs. So they can redo that move with a Brown trade.

Getting the Chiefs' dynasty back on track

In a similar vein, the Chiefs would be a great fit for AJ Brown this offseason. They have the ninth-overall pick and desperately need help on both lines. But a future pick heading to the Eagles could be a fair price to fix a massive issue for the Chiefs. Even if Travis Kelce returns, he is not the red zone target he once was. Getting Patrick Mahomes an elite red zone target would be a great way to move into the new era of the dynasty.

The Chiefs have a massive question looming over their head with Patrick Mahomes' ACL injury. Will the superstar quarterback be ready for the beginning of the 2026 season? It is possible he is not, and the offense has to manage without him to start the season. That would be even more of a reason to bring in Brown, as he would raise the floor of the offense with a backup in the game.

The Jets could swing a move for AJ Brown

The first two options have Brown going to a different Super Bowl contender. But after a trade deadline fire sale, the Jets have plenty of extra picks to pick up Brown and address the other holes on their roster. Garrett Wilson is under contract, but the receiver depth behind him is scarce, to say the least. Trading the Colts' first-rounder, 16th overall, to the Eagles for Brown while using the second-overall pick would be a great move to start this rebuild.

Dante Moore did not have a great game in the College Football Playoff semifinal, meaning he may go back to school. That would cause the Jets to go into next season with another stopgap quarterback. The oft-frustrated Brown would probably not love that, but a Brown-Wilson combo would be a great way to break in a rookie quarterback in 2027. Is that long-term plan enough for the Jets to land Brown?

The Eagles would take on a big salary cap charge to trade Brown, but the locker room may necessitate a trade after a disastrous season. He still has value, and Howie Roseman could replace him immediately in the draft come April. If this trade happens, the last pass targeted at Brown was a brutal third-down drop on the final drive of the season.