The Phoenix Suns have many predictions before their first game of the 2024-25 NBA season on Wednesday. Between this team and last season's squad, they're unlike in just about every front. Their record, their chemistry, and their playoff performance. With the Suns firing Frank Vogel after only one season, there was somewhat of a disconnect between the coaching staff and players during his tenure. Also, a plethora of injuries altered team chemistry and morale. However, a myriad of moves could propel the Suns back into contention for an NBA championship.

Suns signed Tyus Jones to a steal of a contract

Phoenix landed a crown jewel in free agency with Tyus Jones. For a $3.3 million contract, Jones was arguably one of the sneakiest signings the league has seen. After having a career year on a bad Washington Wizards team, the general public saw how efficient he was with the ball. After all, he has three of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in league history. Not to mention, when head coach Mike Budenholzer was hired, he emphasized having a true point guard to run the offense.



Even though it was only the preseason, the potential is through the roof. Having Jones doesn't over-optimize Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, or Devin Booker handling the ball. All of them are fantastic scorers in their respective ways. The reduced pressure on ball-handling can open up the offense.



Jones is also a solid three-point shooter. In Budenholzer's system, pace and space are pivotal. After shooting 41.4% from three a season ago, he'll have more opportunities to get open looks, thanks to the presence of Booker, Beal, and Durant.

Signing former Coach of the Year, Mike Budenholzer will pay off

Coaching hires are often a bigger deal than they are. Look at Phoenix when they hired Monty Williams. They went from the last team in the bubble to an NBA Finals squad. Although they had Chris Paul, the former Suns head coach still played a huge role in the success.



Fast forward to Vogel. He was brought in as a defensive-minded coach who has championship experience. While he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 title, he didn't have the same effect in Phoenix. Many unfortunate circumstances went Vogel's way but the underlying theme was a lack of enjoyment. After all, basketball is still a game and these players love playing the game. That passion looked zapped in the later portions of the season.



All of it went out the window against a young and athletic Minnesota Timberwolves squad. The Suns were swept in four games, despite Durant and Booker carrying the team on their backs. It felt as if they were all out of gas. Shortly thereafter, Vogel was fired and the coaching search began. Luckily, Phoenix landed with Budenholzer in the offseason.



The Holbrook, Arizona native made it clear what his mission was. He has a standard for his players to meet and vice versa. Funny enough, Budenholzer took down the Suns in the Finals when he was coaching the Milwaukee Bucks. He understands the challenges of making it to the very end. His system is extremely modern and fits the team well. While the defense is a little bit of a concern, the offense should make up for it.

Rookies are ready to play meaningful minutes

Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have impressed folks everywhere. Specifically, Dunn has been a monster from three-point range after an abysmal Summer League. Also, his tenacious defense is ready for the NBA. During the preseason, he locked down Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and visibly made him frustrated. For Suns fans, he has traits of a stronger and more athletic Mikal Bridges. The shooting isn't there just yet but is making progress.



On the flip side, Ighodaro has been lighting it up. Despite the lack of eye-popping statistics, his basketball acumen is off the charts, especially for a rookie. From finding the soft spot in the defense for a pass, or faking a designated hand-off a multitude of times for an easy score, Ighodaro plays like a fourth or fifth-year player. Also, his rebounding and interior presence are promising. Ighodaro guarded Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis in the preseason. While both Jokic and Davis showed the rookie's inexperience, Ighodaro held his own.

IVE SEEN ENOUGH OSO Ighodaro IS BABY JOKIC LOOK AT THAT PASS 👀☀️ pic.twitter.com/SKfEZavK6W — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) October 7, 2024

They've impressed the veterans already. Nurkic talked throughout training camp about teaching Ighodaro multiple different things. Beal has also embraced Ighodaro during the preseason. Durant has encouraged Dunn with his jump shot and confidence. The veterans love the rookies, and the rookies love the veterans.



Even with the season being 82 games, Phoenix has a lot of promise entering the 2024-25 season. They'll have the opportunity to make some noise and possibly reach a feat the franchise hasn't before. Their first NBA championship.