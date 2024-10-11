The Phoenix Suns participated in one of the most sneaky offseason moves that surprised everybody. After a disappointing playoff exit, questions circulated about Phoenix needing a point guard. Luckily, the Suns signed Tyus Jones to a one-year, $3.3 million contract. It wasn't even the fact that they signed Jones, it was how little they paid to get him. Head coach Mike Budenholzer and Grayson Allen even helped acquire Jones, who was sought after by many contending teams.

However, NBA general managers have a different idea. When asked about what was the most underrated player acquisition, they listed Jones as the third most underrated signing. He tied with Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein with 13% of the total votes. Ahead of Jones was the Orlando Magic signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17%) and the Thunder acquiring Alex Caruso (23%).

While the Hartenstein, Caldwell-Pope, and Caruso acquisitions make sense, Jones is adding something Phoenix missed as soon as Chris Paul left town — a true point guard. The Suns Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal worked when they were on the floor. Despite this, the offense looked clunky at times.

Part of this could be due to the previous head coach Frank Vogel's system. Some of it could be the lack of playing time. Or it could be due to a lack of a true playmaker and facilitator. All of this led to the Suns exiting the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For the Suns, Tyus Jones is as close to Chris Paul as it'll get. His efficiency with the ball in his hands is historic. For three seasons, he had the best assist-to-turnover ratio. In 2018-19, he had a 6.96, in 2021-22, he had a 7.04, and finally in 2023-24 with a 7.35. Before last season, Jones wasn't a full-time starter.

He came off the bench and started when players were not playing. In nine of his 23 games started, he didn't allow a single turnover. Also in these games, Jones was playing 20 or more minutes. The newest Suns guard averaged 12 points, 7.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and only 1.3 turnovers per game with the Washington Wizards while also playing a career-high 29.3 minutes. His minutes could continue to see an uptick for Phoenix this season.

NBA GMs are too low on how valuable the offseason Tyus Jones signing is for the Suns

In the first two preseason games, Jones's impact on the Suns offseason is already felt. As one of the primary ball-handlers, he's initiating the offense seamlessly. The Big 3 everyone envisioned appeared on full display against the Detroit Pistons. The scoring was spread out and the ball consistently didn't touch the ground once it crossed half-court. Players were moving without the ball, setting screens for one another, and freeing each other up.

Part of the successful ball movement. Simultaneously, it's the players running the offense too. Now this isn't saying that Booker, Beal, or Durant can't run the offense. However, those three are such natural scorers and some of the best in the league. Someone like Jones takes those playmaking responsibilities away momentarily.

Loved this pass from Tyus Jones to the cutting Kevin Durant.



These are the little things this team was missing last season. pic.twitter.com/0zfDKhHa9a — Zona (@AZSportsZone) October 9, 2024

Jones isn't the flashiest player. He won't amaze anyone with dunks, athleticism, or shooting the ball from another state. He does know how to efficiently run an offense, much less as a successful one. After all, Jones did play on the 2015 Duke Blue Devils and won a National Championship with his now teammate, Allen. The one-and-done Blue Devil posted 23 points and five made threes in that championship game. His ability to step up in crucial moments can help ease the pressure off the Suns Big 3.

Why did NBA general managers downplay the Suns signing Tyus Jones?

The signings of Caruso, Caldwell-Pope, and Hartenstein are all impactful in their own right. The Thunder were the No. 1 seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs but were missing a couple of clear pieces. They needed someone like Hartenstein to crash the boards consistently.

He was a key contributor for a New York Knicks that could have gone to the Eastern Conference Finals had it not been for a Jalen Brunson season-ending injury. Although Thunder center Chet Holmgren played well, he struggled to play against bigger centers like Karl-Anthony Towns or Nikola Jokic.

Guards like Caruso and Caldwell-Pope add a dimension of three-point shooting, perimeter defense, and sneaky athleticism. Both players can throw down a highlight reel dunk from time to time. Also, Caruso and Caldwell-Pope are NBA champions, so their experience is vital for teams like the Thunder and Magic looking to make that push.

While Jones isn't an NBA champion, he brings vital experience. As mentioned earlier, he's stepped up as a starter. Even though he played on a bad Wizards team, he was a shining light. The Suns' offseason could highlight Jones as one of the missing pieces to propel the franchise back to Finals contention and possibly the first NBA championship.