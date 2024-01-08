Can Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson help the Wild go on a run when they return?

The Minnesota Wild are amid a challenging stretch of the 2023-24 NHL season. Minnesota has accumulated 33 points, which places them towards the bottom of the Central Division. Nevertheless, the Wild roster received positive injury report updates on Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson on Monday.

Several of Minnesota's impact players make progress toward a return from injury

Kirill Kaprizov, Filip Gustavsson, and Jared Spurgeon are “progressing and skating” and in their “next phase” towards a complete return to the ice, per Pro Hockey Rumors (h/t Michael Russo of The Athletic).

The Wild have missed the services of all the aforementioned players during this cold stretch of the season. Krapizov suffered an injury to his ribs in late December. His return should be a big help to Minnesota's offense.

In 34 games, Kaprizov has scored 13 goals, dished 21 assists, and was responsible for 34 points. The left wing looks to provide a spark to his team's lackluster attack.

On the other hand, Gustavsson will make a significant impact on Minnesota's goalkeeping. Before his lower-body injury, Gustavsson boasted a WINS-L-OTL of 10-9-2 and a save percentage of .903, both of which are ranked top 25 in the NHL. Moreover, he notched two shutdowns (fourth in the league).

Gustavsson should help his team be more resistant to opposing offenses. Jared Spurgeon looks to offer similar help upon his return.

Minnesota is gearing up for an inter-division matchup against the Dallas Stars. While the Wild roster will not be at full strength, their injury report updates will give players and fans optimism for the near future.