Former Texas Longhorns star receiver Isaiah Bond no longer faces criminal charges, his agent said on Thursday. After being allowed to sign with any team, Isaiah Bond wasted no time by signing with the Cleveland Browns.

Here is Bond's statement after the situation unfolded and he signed with the Browns.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL.

“Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live my childhood dream.”

“I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith.

“On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today.”

“I want to sincerely thank the Cleveland Browns, specifically Mr. Haslam and Mr. Berry for giving me this opportunity; my agent Damien Butler and the CMV Sports staff for standing beside me every step of the way, never wavering, and working to resolve this matter; my attorneys Toby Shook and Kristen Mohr for their relentless pursuit of the truth; my trainer Ursula Heyner and the entire staff at Sports Academy Frisco; and my parents Penny and Edward Bond for their unconditional love and support.

Article Continues Below

“My focus now is on football. Learning this offense, building strong relationships with my teammates, and making significant contributions within the Cleveland community.”

“I'm determined to prove the Browns organization and everyone who believes in me right for putting their trust in me.”

The Browns are getting a potentially good receiver. What happens off the field happens off the field. When on the field, Bond is likely to be the fastest. He is extremely quick with the ability to separate from defenders and make big plays. Bond still has an uphill climb ahead of him, but his skill set could see him move up the depth chart quickly.

ARCH MANNING RESPONDS AFTER HIS INT 🔥 A 56-yard DIME right to the hands of Isaiah Bond 😤 pic.twitter.com/mZ1aDgpLzT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024

Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman are the top-two pass catchers outside of tight end David Njoku. Diontae Johnson is now on the Browns, but there aren't any big names that could halt Bond's progress.

This signing comes on the same day as running back Quinshon Judkins' update.