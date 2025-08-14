After years of middling production, junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan believes that Michigan will have a much-improved receiving corps in the 2025 college football season.

While all the team's hype is behind Bryce Underwood and the quarterback room, Morgan sees the team's receivers making a similar leap. The speedster firmly believes that Michigan's 2025 receiving corps is the best in the three years that he has been in Ann Arbor, 247 Sports' Brice Marich reported.

Morgan is the team's top returning receiver, albeit with just 139 receiving yards in 2024. Michigan lost its leading receiver, tight end Colston Loveland, to the 2025 NFL Draft, while second-leading receiver Tyler Morris transferred to Indiana.

The Wolverines' run-first offense has never boasted elite receiving production. However, they still produced 11 pass-catchers taken in the NFL Draft during the Jim Harbaugh era.

The Wolverines desperately need Morgan's prediction to be true after it accumulated just 1,678 receiving yards in 2024. The lack of production was largely attributed to the poor quarterback play, which they will no longer have as an excuse. Michigan trotted out a one-dimensional offense in 2024, but is expected to be one of the nation's most improved teams in 2025.

Semaj Morgan leads Michigan's 2025 receiving corps

While they lose Loveland and Moore, Michigan has an improved receiver room on paper heading into the 2025 college football season. If nothing else, the Wolverines should be passing at a much higher frequency with Underwood likely leading the charge.

Michigan added a pair of former starters in the college football transfer portal: Donovan McCulley and Anthony Simpson. McCulley joins the Wolverines from Indiana, while Simpson lands in Ann Arbor after two years at Arizona and two at Massachusetts.

In addition to Morgan, Michigan also returns Fredrick Moore, Kendrick Bell and tight ends Marlin Klein and Payton O'Leary. The team expects all five players to make substantial leaps in 2025. Four-star freshman Andrew Marsh has also made enough of an impact over the summer to potentially make an immediate impact.

Aside from the quarterback, the biggest change in Michigan's offense will be the addition of first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The 50-year-old joined Sherrone Moore's staff in the offseason after successful stints at UCF and North Carolina.