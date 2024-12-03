The Minnesota Wild made a huge trade for defenseman David Jiricek with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Minnesota traded Daemon Hunt and four draft picks — including a conditional 2025 first-round pick — to Columbus. The Wild are excited to have Jiricek in the organization, and he had a chance to meet current Wild star Brock Faber on Monday morning.

Jiricek was recalled by Minnesota after initially being sent to AHL Iowa. He practiced with the team on Monday for the first time since the trade. It's the beginning of a fresh start for the former sixth-overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft. He has already made quite the impression, as Faber shared on Monday with The Athletic.

“My first impression was definitely, ‘Holy s–t, he’s tall,’” Faber said. “He has a long, good stick and a lot of skill for being that big. I haven’t seen many people that big that can move with the puck like that on the blue line. Fun to see. Glad he’s on our team.”

David Jiricek is ready for fresh start with the Wild

David Jircek was seen as a potential number-one defenseman after being drafted by the Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, things didn't work out as everyone hoped. Jiricek failed to find consistent ice time at the NHL level. And when he did get in, he struggled, especially on the defensive end of the ice.

However, this trade to the Wild represents an opportunity for a fresh start. He can re-establish himself as one of the more promising rearguard prospects in the league. If everything works out, it could give Minnesota one of the best right-shot duos on the back end in the entire league.

“I’m excited,” Jiricek said on Monday, via The Athletic “I heard it’s a hockey state, so that’s the first thing I know. And the second is it’s frickin’ cold out here. I’m excited to be a Wild right now.”

The Wild are one of the best teams in the entire NHL at this time. In fact, they are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the league. Minnesota, the New Jersey Devils, and the Winnipeg Jets all have 36 points as of now.

Jiricek is primed to make his Wild debut when the team takes the ice once again. It will certainly be interesting to see how he performs under a new coaching staff and tactical system. The Wild are in action again on Tuesday when they face the Vancouver Canucks.