Over the last few weeks, trade rumors around David Jiricek reached a fever pitch. The Columbus Blue Jackets explored their options as it became clear that things would not work out in Columbus. Jiricek played in the AHL as he awaited news of his future. Many teams had interest in the former Blue Jackets defender, but in the end, the Minnesota Wild won out.

The Wild have acquired Jiricek through trade. Jiricek heads to the State of Hockey in hopes of receiving a fresh start. And the Blue Jackets hope they can use the assets acquired in this deal to further their rebuilding efforts. What happens from here obviously remains to be seen. However, let's hand out immediate grades for both teams in the David Jiricek trade.

Full trade

The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenseman David Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets. In exchange, the Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Daemon Hunt, a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick. The 2025 first-round pick is top-five protected.

Blue Jackets trade David Jiricek

The Blue Jackets certainly wanted things to work out with Jiricek. He has all the potential in the world to become a star defenseman at the NHL level. However, sometimes it just doesn't go the way front offices envision. As a result, Columbus pivots and gets what they can for their once-top prospect.

The Blue Jackets did very well in this deal, to say the least. Daemon Hunt is an NHL-ready defenseman who was blocked in Minnesota. He is a smart and mobile player who has shown impressive puck-moving ability. He could slot in on the left side of the Columbus blueline and contribute right away if asked to do so.

What's more impressive is the haul of draft picks. The Blue Jackets receive four picks over the next three seasons, including a 2025 first-round pick. It's unlikely the condition on this pick hits, for what it's worth. Minnesota has the second-best record in the entire league, meaning the protection is a moot point unless a disaster happens.

Columbus received all of this for a player who, by all rights, was struggling at the NHL level. His potential is undeniable, and he did flash at the next level. But this is still a surprising and excellent haul for a player Columbus had essentially grown tired of dealing with.

Wild acquire David Jiricek

The Wild were considered a frontrunner for David Jiricek in recent weeks. And in the end, they win out. Adding Jiricek to their ranks gives the team one of the most promising right-shot defensive duos in the entire NHL, pairing him with 2023-24 Calder finalist Brock Faber.

Adding a young defenseman is crucial for the Wild. Minnesota has a talented defensive group at the NHL roster. However, a good amount of them are heading into the latter years of their career. Jiricek gives the Wild some needed youth and long-term stability on the right side of the defense.

Jiricek is mostly an offensive defenseman, but he has flashed a two-way game. If Minnesota can develop his defensive ability, this is a huge get for them. If not, he certainly still provides a ton of value for them as long as the offensive side of his game develops as expected.

The cost of the trade is certainly steep. Especially for a player who struggled to establish himself at the NHL level despite the opportunities he received. In any event, the trade cost could very well turn out well for the Wild. It is still hard to ignore how much it could blow up in their face, however.

Grades and final thoughts

The Blue Jackets receive a high grade for the David Jiricek trade. Columbus received a haul for a player who had fallen out of favor with the organization. Meanwhile, the Wild receive a fine grade for this deal. Minnesota gave up a huge haul for a player who very well could be a star. But it's also within the realm of possibility that this blows up in their face spectacularly.

Columbus Blue Jackets grade: A

Minnesota Wild grade: B