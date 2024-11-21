The Columbus Blue Jackets have had an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 season. The Blue Jackets are riding high after a lopsided win over the Boston Bruins on Monday. However, they remain near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. Furthermore, they are dealing with ongoing trade rumors involving young defenseman David Jiricek.

Columbus hoped Jiricek would become one of the team's best defensemen in the future. However, he has bounced between the AHL and NHL early in his career. After the Blue Jackets claimed Dante Fabbro, some have speculated that a trade could be in the young blueliner's future.

A trade has not materialized at this time, but Jiricek is no longer with the NHL team. The Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that they have loaned Jiricek to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Columbus also sent forward Mikael Pyyhtiä to Cleveland as part of this transaction. These moves are expected to clear room for forward Kent Johnson to return from injured reserve.

The Blue Jackets could swing a trade involving David Jiricek

David Jiricek trade rumors are certainly not going to die down anytime soon. While he has yet to make a true impact at the NHL level, it's easy to see why teams could be interested in him. Jiricek is a former sixth-overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft with a lot of potential at the next level.

Jiricek has shown that he can play, as well. He has performed well in the AHL when given those minutes. In 29 AHL games last season, for instance, the Blue Jackets prospect scored seven goals and 19 points. However, at the NHL level, his offense dipped to one goal and 10 points in 43 games.

Jiricek is mostly an offensive defenseman, as well. He is adept at moving the puck and creating scoring chances for his teammates. He has an alright defensive game, but could certainly put in work to improve in his own end. This works well in the AHL where the league is more suited to developing prospects.

In the NHL, however, it's a different game. And when Jiricek's offense dries up, there is not much he can truly offer the Blue Jackets. The good news is that he is turning 21 soon. He is still quite young for a hockey player and has more than enough time to figure things out.

The Blue Jackets may not be able to unlock Jiricek's potential. As a result, they could certainly trade him and improve their team. There are a number of potential options the team could explore on the trade market. And fans should continue to monitor the situation as things develop over the course of the season.