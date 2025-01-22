The Minnesota Wild have been without two of the most important pieces in their lineup for multiple weeks, but that could soon be on the verge of changing.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, who has missed the last 12 games with a lower-body injury, took part in Minnesota's line rushes during practice on Wednesday. According to head coach John Hynes, there is a chance that Kaprizov could suit up for Minnesota's game on Thursday night against the Utah Hockey Club.

Additionally, Hynes said that captain Jared Spurgeon, who has missed nine games with a lower-body injury of his own, could also potentially make a return, via NHL.com.

“They were good. They do feel good,” Hynes said of both Kaprizov and Spurgeon. “I think we're going to wait, have to discuss with the trainers, but cautiously optimistic that they'll be back for tomorrow.”

Despite his absence, Kaprizov still leads the Wild with 23 goals scored and 27 assists in the 34 games he's played so far in 2024-25.

The Wild could be getting captain Jared Spurgeon back soon as well

The Wild as a team are excited at the potential returns of Kaprizov and Spurgeon to their lineup, via NHL.com

“I think it certainly helps when you have guys obviously coming back and being part of the practice,” Hynes said. “Not only the team's excited, but I also think the players that are coming back from injury, they're glad to be around the guys and the team and being at practice. …

“…it's important that if those two guys come back, that they come in and they play their roles and play to their identities, but everybody else has to continue to do what they're doing. And then that's when the players come back, of the magnitude of those two guys, and everybody else continues to play at the level that they've played at, now your team can get stronger, and that's something that I'd like to see.”

The Wild will drop the puck against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center starting at 8:00 PM EST.