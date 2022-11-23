Published November 23, 2022

By Zen Angeles · 11 min read

There will be three new champions in Wild Rift coming to patch 3.5: Kayn, Aatrox, and Lillia along with lots of changes within the game. The Wild Rift patch will also include a new fun game mode, an event to gather freebies, lots of champion balances, and overall improving changes for the game. Since there are a lot of changes that will happen, the meta will surely change after the patch, especially a massive Jungle update that might change massively how players will play the Jungler role.

Here is the complete Wild Rift patch 3.5, including all changes that will happen in the game.

Wild Rift New Champions for Patch 3.5

They recently teased the release of Kayn and Aatrox, and possibly one other champion not too long ago and the news was then confirmed in the official patch update we have now. They later announced that Lillia will also be joining the two champions for the latest patch. We are nearing the completion of all the current champions in League of Legends.

Riot always releases champions two at a time for Wild Rift, coming with events. Kayn and Aatrox will be released together, and share a release event while Lillia will be having a separate release, most likely a couple of weeks after the first two champions.

The Shadow Reaper Kayn is usually an assassin jungler, which evolves into two different forms, the Darkin and the Shadow Assassin. Both have different builds and roles in teamfights, which will be versatile to the team’s composition. Kayn is known for walking through walls and quickly assassinating anyone he sees isolated from the opponent’s team. Since the map in Wild Rift is smaller, Kayn will surely take advantage of this easily ganking lanes to gain advantage.

The Darkin Blade Aatrox is made for the Baron lane, which can dominate and fast clear lanes with his abilities. He can burst down anyone he sees with his massive attacks, making him another contender for the upcoming meta. Aatrox will be a formidable bruiser among melee champions, which can give the team advantages from their solo lanes.

The Bashful Bloom Lillia will also wander around the jungle with her high dps and long range crowd control to gank lanes easily. Upon landing skills, she will gain movement speed, making escapes impossible. She has fast clearing that gives her an advantage in early levels, making ganks easier to do. With her ultimate of putting her opponents to sleep after damaging them, the entire team can set up for a massive team fight in their favor.

New Game Mode: One for all

One for All is already familiar in League of Legends PC but this time, it will be brought to Wild Rift. One for All has each team have a single champion, making everybody play that champion for your team. Imagine 5 Miss Fortunes channeling their ults to wipe out their opponents entire team or 5 Blitzcranks that would hook you endlessly untill their base. Another fun mode will be added to the game.

Jungle Changes

During the patch of 3.4, Wild Rift developers prioritized the support role. New support items were implemented, and Riot focused on balancing the items, helping the role feel far better. For the patch 3.5, Riot is looking to make the jungle role easier for players. They have removed Red Smite, making buffs shareable, rebalancing many of the jungle camps, and implemented a new jungle-exclusive rune. Buffs are now shareable with others.

Wild Rift Patch 3.5 Champion Changes

Here are all the changes for each Champion in Patch 3.5:

Ezreal

Mystic Shot (1)

Base Damage: 20/55/90/125 → 30/65/100/135

Irelia

Bladesurge (1)

Dash no longer follows enemy Flashes and similar effects.

Janna

Howling Gale (1)

Bonus damage per second charged: 20/25/30/35 + 15% Ability Power → 15/20/25/30 + 15% Ability Power

Zephyr (2)

Passive movement speed bonus: 6/8/10/12% → 6/7/8/9%

Kassadin

Base stats

Base health 570 → 600

Force Pulse (3)

After 6 spells are cast nearby, 60% Damage amplification → 40% Damage amplification

Lux

Prismatic Barrier (2)

Shield: 50/70/90/110 + 20% Ability Power → 40/70/100/130 + 15% Ability Power

Double shield: 100/140/180/220 + 40% Ability Power → 80/140/200/260 + 30% Ability Power

Final Spark (4)

Ability Power ratio: 85% → 75%

Rakan

Gleaming Quill (1)

Range: 700/800/900/1000 → 800

Base damage: 70/130/190/250 → 80/140/200/260

Senna

Last Embrace (2)

Damage: 70/130/190/250 → 90/155/220/285

Curse of the Black Mist (3)

Cooldown: 26/24/22/20 → 22/20/18/16

Seraphine

Base Stats

Base mana regeneration: 12 → 16

Shen

Twilight Assault (1)

[NEW] Bonus damage will apply at 50% effect to attack splash damage.

Ziggs

Base stats

Base mana: 435 → 460

Base mana regeneration: 12 → 16

Vex

Looming Darkness (3)

Cooldown: 12s → 13s

Mana cost: 70/80/90/100 → 80/90/100/110

Yone

Spirit Cleave (2)

Base damage: 20/30/40/50 → 10/20/30/40

Soul Unbound (3)

Cooldown: 20/17/14/11s → 20/18/16/14s

Wild Rift Patch 3.5 Gameplay Changes

Besides champions, there are also changes in gameplay, adding familiar new items to League’s mobile version and other additional in-game mechanics.

Items

[New] Horizon Focus

Build Path:

Fiendish Codex + Haunting Guise + 700g Total Cost: 2800g



Stats:

80 Ability Power

150 Health

15 Haste

Passive – Hypershot:

When a non-targeted ability hits a champion at least 500 range away*, it applies one stack, and when you immobilize a champion, add 2 stacks. Stacks last for 5 seconds. After reaching 3 stacks, consume the stacks to deal 80 + 20% Ability Power magic damage and apply another stack.



[New] Lord Dominik’s Regard

Build path:

Last Whisper (1100g) + Cloak of Agility (1000g) + 1000g Total cost: 3100g



Stats:

35 Attack Damage

25% Crit chance

Passive – Last Whisper:

16 – 30% Armor Penetration

Passive – Adrenaline:

Your first attack on a champion after being out of combat with champions has 80% increased Attack Speed.

[Reworked] Awakened Soulstealer

[New] Build path:

Prophet’s Pendant (1250g) + Fiendish Codex (1000g) + 750g Total cost: 3000g



[New] Stats:

Ability Power: 65

Haste: 20

Health: 150

[New] Unique Passive – Death Touch: 15 Magic penetration

[New] Unique Passive – Soulflare: Takedowns on enemy champions within 3 seconds of dealing damage to them reduce the remaining cooldowns of your abilities (including ultimates) by 20%.

Divine Sunderer

Attack Damage: 20 → 25

Ability Haste: 20 → 25

Morellonomicon

[New] Build path:

Fiendish Codex (1000g) + Oblivion Orb (800g) + 700g Total cost: 2500g



[New] Stats:

Ability Power: 70

Haste: 20

[Unchanged] Passive – Affliction:

Dealing magic damage applies 40% Grievous Wounds to enemy champions for 3 seconds. If the target is below 50% health, this effect is increased to 60% Grievous Wounds instead.

[Removed]

Magic penetration

Health

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Gold cost: 3000g → 2900g

New Runes

Champion Rune replaced by [new] Sudden Impact

[New] Domination: Sudden Impact:

After exiting stealth or using a dash, leap, blink or teleport effect, damaging an enemy champion grants 10 Armor Penetration and 10 Magic penetration for 3 seconds (4 second cooldown).

Rune changes

[Reworked] Inspiration: Pathfinder

[New] Effect:

Gain 20 bonus movement speed in the river. When in the river while out of combat, restore 0.6% missing health or 0.6% missing mana (based on the lowest value) every 1 seconds and gain an additional 10 bonus movement speed.

[Reworked] Inspiration: Phase Rush

Effect: Hitting champions 3 times with separate attacks or abilities within 3 seconds,

Grants: (Melee 40% − 60% / Ranged 30% − 50%) Movement speed and 75% Slow resistance → (Melee 40% − 60% / Ranged 30% − 50%) Movement speed, 10 Ability Haste and reduces and reduces your current basic ability cooldowns by 20%.

Duration: 3 seconds

Cooldown: 12 seconds

Domination: Brutal

On-hit adaptive damage: 7 – 14 → 12 – 19

Domination: Electrocute

Cooldown: 20s → 20~13s

Domination: Scorch

Cooldown: 10s → 8s

Damage: 24~38 → 28~42

Domination: Triumph

Deal 5% bonus damage to targets lower than 35% health → Deal 5% bonus damage to champions lower than 35% health

Resolve: Adaptative Carapace

Resistance Bonus: 12 Armor // 12 Magic resistance → 16 Armor // 16 Magic resistance

Resolve: Bone Plating

Effect: Blocks damage from 3 attacks after the initial hit → Blocks damage from the triggering attack and 2 more attacks

Jungle Changes

Adjustments to Smite, Challenger Smite, and Chilling smite

Smite:

Active: Deal 600 true damage to a large or epic monster or minion and restore 70 (+10% total Health) health. Upgrade to Chilling Smite after 3 uses.

Passive – Jungle Expertise:

20% Gold / XP from jungle monsters but temporarily earn 60% less Gold / XP from minions

15% damage and 15% additional ability damage to jungle monsters

Restore 40 health over 5 seconds while fighting jungle monsters

Restore 4 mana every second while in the jungle or river

Chilling Smite:

Against monsters or minions: Deal 800 true damage and restore 70 (+10% total Health) health.

Against champions: Deal 38-184 true damage and steal 25% of their Movement Speed for 2 seconds.

Passive – Jungle Expertise: Same as Smite passive

[New] Jungle conservation

Smite & chilling smite now grant their user the Conservation Buff:

Every 5 seconds, the player gains 12 or 6 stacks toward their Conservation buff. The number of stacks earned is based on the gold income of the player and the player’s team.

If the player’s team gold is lower than the enemy team’s gold by 10% or more and if the player’s gold income is lower than their allies by 5% or more, gain 12 stacks per 5 seconds.

In any other state, gain 6 stacks per 5 seconds.

When you kill a large monster or epic Monster, you will consume all current stacks of the Conversation Buff, granting you 1 gold per stack (Max 150 Charges).

Jungle camp leashing

Attack range adjustments:

Crimson Raptor: 3 → 1

Gromp: 1.8 → 0.9

Blue Sentinel: 1.8 → 0.9

Red Brambleback: 2.2 → 1.5

Jungle monster camps

Non-epic jungle camp level cap: 10 → 12 Camps begin to level up every 60s after the first 30s of a game



Non-epic monster camps Armor and magic resist reduced to 0

Non-epic jungle monster health Red Brambleback: 2500 Health + 140 Health per level → 2200 Health + 180 Health per level Evolved Red Brambleback: 3400 Health + 150 Health per level → 3000 Health + 200 Health per level Blue Sentinel: 2500 Health + 140 Health per level → 2200 Health + 180 Health per level Evolved Blue Sentinel: 3400 Health + 150 Health per level → 3000 Health + 200 Health per level Murk Wolf: 550 Health + 38 Health per level → 450 Health + 50 Health per level Greater Murk Wolf: 1800 Health + 30 Health per level → 1600 Health + 100 Health per level Krug: 500 Health + 50 Health per level → 450 Health + 50 Health Ancient Krug: 1200 Health + 60 Health per level → 1100 Health + 90 Health per level Raptors: 550 Health + 35 Health per level → 450 Health + 50 Health per level Crimson Raptor: 1500 Health + 20 Health per level → 1500 Health + 100 Health per level Gromp: 2000 Health + 100 Health per level → 1800 Health + 145 Health per level Rift Scuttler: 1850 Health + 100 Health per level → 1700 Health + 110 Health per level

Non-epic jungle camp respawn cooldown 105s → 110s Murk Wolf Camp Krug Camp Raptor Camp Gromp Camps

Non-epic jungle monster gold changes Red Brambleback: 130 Gold → 100 Gold + 3 Gold per level Evolved Red Brambleback: 180 Gold → 135 Gold + 4 Gold per level Blue Sentinel: 130 Gold → 100 Gold + 3 Gold per level Evolved Blue Sentinel: 180 Gold → 135 Gold + 4 Gold per level Murk Wolf: 20 Gold → 20 Gold + 1 Gold per level Greater Murk Wolf: 90 Gold → 65 Gold + 1 Gold per level Krug: 20 Gold → 22 Gold + 1 Gold per level Ancient Krug: 60 Gold → 45 Gold + 1 Gold per level Raptors: 25 Gold → 20 Gold + 1 Gold per level Crimson Raptor: 60 Gold → 45 Gold + 1 Gold per level Gromp: 130 Gold → 100 Gold + 4 Gold per level Rift Scuttler: 100 Gold → 85 Gold + 3 Gold per level

Jungle monster XP Changes Red Brambleback: 2000 XP → 1800 XP + 72 XP per level Evolved Red Brambleback: 2800 XP → 2240 XP + 90 XP per level Blue Sentinel: 2000 XP → 1800 XP + 72 XP per level Evolved Blue Sentinel: 2800 XP → 2240 XP + 90 XP per level Murk Wolf: 500 XP → 450 XP + 18 XP per level Greater Murk Wolf: 1000 XP → 800 XP + 32 XP per level Krug: 250 XP → 340 XP + 14 XP per level Ancient Krug: 750 XP → 700 XP + 28 XP per level Raptors: 333 XP → 300 XP + 12 XP per level Crimson Raptor: 1000 XP → 800 XP + 32 XP per level Gromp: 2000 XP → 1800 XP + 72 XP per level Rift Scuttler: 1200 XP → 1000 XP + 40 XP per level

Jungle Monster Attack Range Changes Red Brambleback: 2.2 Range → 1.5 Range Evolved Red Brambleback: 2.2 Range → 1.5 Range Blue Sentinel: 1.8 Range → 0.9 Range Evolved Blue Sentinel: 1.8 Range → 0.9 Range Crimson Raptor: 3 Range → 1 Range Gromp: 1.8 Range → 0.9 Range

Krug Camp Krugs no longer split to mini Krugs



[New] Shareable Red Brambleback and Blue Sentinel

Red Bramblebacks & Blue Sentinels that spawn after 7 minutes will drop a second Crest of Cinders/Insight for allies.

This shared buff will only drop if the Jungler clears the camp.

The second Crest will stay on the ground for 45 seconds before disappearing.

Any ally except the Jungler can pick up the shared buff by sitting in range for 2.5 seconds.

A second Crest will not drop if the enemy team slays your Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel.

Evolved Crest of Cinders & Crest of Insight:

Rift Herald

Total summoning animation duration: 7.6s → 4s

Headbutt against Turrets dash cast time: 2.5s → 1.75s

System

Bounty Mechanism

Maximum bounty a player can accrue: Uncapped → 1300 Gold

Maximum bounty gold payment for one shutdown: Uncapped →1000 Gold Bounty that are not fully dropped in the first shutdown will be added to the next shutdown



Champion takedown experience

Experience catch up activation time: 30s → 3 min

Experience granted for champion takedown: LEVEL EXPERIENCE GRANTED OLD EXPERIENCE GRANTED NEW 1 1040 1300 2 2160 1800 3 2760 2300 4 3360 2800 5 3700 3550

For more Gaming news from us, click here.