One of the best women's tennis players of her era is searching for another grand slam title, this time at Wimbledon 2023. Venus Williams is set to make her 24th career appearance at Wimbledon. Williams will do so with a match against Elina Svitolina Monday at All England Club.

Venus Williams is one of the most-decorated women's tennis competitors in history. The 43-year-old is a five-time Wimbledon champion. Surviving even one match, however, could prove to be difficult with Svitolina waiting for the all-time great.

Svitolina reached the semifinals at Wimbledon 2019 and is 15 years younger than Williams. Svitolina returned to the WTA Tour in April after she took time off to have a baby. Not long after, Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The winner of Williams vs. Svitolina could secure a second-round match with No. 28 seed Elise Mertens.

Williams has only competed in five matches in the 2023 tennis season, compiling a 2-3 record. It's been years since she challenged for the Wimbledon championship. Since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2017. Williams hasn't advanced beyond the third round of the grand slam.

Williams won back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2000 and 2001. She claimed championships at All England Club in 2005, 2007 and 2008, as well.

Last year, Williams reached the second round in Wimbledon mixed doubles.

Wimbledon marks the first grand slam title that Williams will vie for in 2023. She didn't make it out of the first round of the 2022 US Open. Since 2018, Williams has had nine first-round exits in grand slam competition.

Williams has 49 singles titles in her illustrious professional tennis career.