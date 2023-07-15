Marketa Vondrousova won her first grand slam title by defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 in the 2023 Wimbledon final. After becoming the new Wimbledon champion, Marketa Vondrousova explained her celebration plans.

Vondrousova is on top of the tennis world, but her Wimbledon championship includes a simple and relatable celebration.

“I think I’m going to have some beer,” Vondrousova said after defeating Jabeur. “It was a really exhausting two weeks.”

Sometime after Vondrousova enjoys her beer, she said she has another item on her to-do list. Well before she made the Wimbledon final, Vondrousova made an agreement with her coach about what they would do if the 24-year-old ever reached the pinnacle of her profession.

“I don’t know what (tattoo I’ll get) but I made a bet with my coach that if I win a grand slam he has to get one too,” Vondrousova said, via The Athletic. “I think we’re going to go tomorrow (to get them done).”

Vondrousova nearly got a chance to have her championship beer four years ago. Ashleigh Barty defeated her in straight sets in the 2019 French Open final.

Since reaching the precipice of winning a grand slam title at 19 years old, Vondrousova has been on a long road to claim the sport's ultimate prize. Wimbledon marked just her second-ever final appearance in a grand slam tournament.

Vondrousova underwent wrist surgery last year. She didn't advance beyond the third round of the 2023 Australian Open or French Open upon her return.

“I don’t really know (how i’ve done it),” Vondrousova said. “The comebacks aren’t easy. You never know what to expect. I was playing small tournaments and wondering if I could get back to this level. And now I’m here.”