Saturday marked the third Major final that Ons Jabeur has been in but unfortunately, it ended in defeat once again. The Tunisian lost in straight sets to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, 6-4, 6-4. Remember, she also fell to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final as well.

Following the match, Jabeur couldn't help but shed some tears and revealed this was possibly the most heartbreaking loss of her tennis journey.

“I think this is the most painful loss of my career. It's going to be a tough day today for me but I'm not going to give up, I'm going to come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day.”

"We're going to make it one day, I promise you"@Ons_Jabeur speaks after her #Wimbledon final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova pic.twitter.com/4OWGoBANUc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

You love to hear the confidence that Ons Jabeur believes she will finally capture that first Major title. In all honesty, it's only a matter of time, despite the bad luck on the grand stage. Jabeur is one of the best players on the WTA Tour and continues to find herself in the latter stages of many big tournaments, reaching three finals in the last five.

Plus, Ons Jabeur knocked out some very difficult opponents to even make the final. She eliminated reigning champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals and also bested Aryna Sabalenka in the semis in comeback fashion after dropping the first set in a tiebreak.

Jabeur can only take this latest defeat as a learning curve heading into the US Open where she will be looking to finally get over the hump. Moments like this are the ultimate motivation for any athlete. You better believe Jabeur will be using it as fuel to bounce back.