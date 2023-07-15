A year ago, Marketa Vondrousova was watching Wimbledon as a spectator as she recovered from an injury. Fast forward to Saturday and the Czech Republic native is a champion at the All-England Club. Talk about a full-circle moment.

Vondrousova, who made a Cinderella run all the way to the final, rode the momentum against Ons Jabeur, beating the Tunisian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. In the process, she became the first unseeded player ever to win the prestigious tournament, via WTA.

The closest comparison in recent years would be Brit Emma Raducanu winning the US Open as a qualifier back in 2021, which put her name on the map. Unfortunately, Raducanu hasn't found much success since. For Vondrousova though, this isn't the first time she's been in the mix at a Major.

Back in 2019, the 24-year-old made the French Open final but lost to Ashleigh Barty. Vondrousova was also in the fourth round of the Australian Open and US Open in recent years. However, you cannot overlook the fact that she was the world No. 42 coming into Wimbledon. That's incredibly impressive in itself.

Her road to the final wasn't easy, either. Elina Svitolina was no pushover in the semifinals and Marketa Vondrousova also had to beat world No. 6 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. That was undoubtedly considered an upset. She even took out a fellow Czech in Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16, too.

Hopefully, this is the start of something special for Vondrousova, who is finally healthy and has her confidence back, plus a piece of silverware that will last a lifetime.