Andy Murray will not be featuring in the French Open once again.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has not played at Roland Garros since 2020 and this year will be no different as he will instead be focusing on the grass-court season.

Murray has struggled in the clay-court season so far with first-round losses at the Monte Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and Italian Open. Earlier this week, he lost to Stan Wawrinka in the round of 16 at the Challenger tournament in Bordeaux.

He did, however, win the ATP Challenger Tour in Aix-en-Provence after coming from a set down to defeat World No. 17 Tommy Paul in what was his first singles title in four years and his first clay trophy since 2016.

However, the recent defeat to Wawrinka all but confirmed his plans going forward.

Given his injury problems over the course of the last few years and the fact that he just turned 36, it could have very well been the Briton’s last chance to play at Roland Garros — one of two Grand Slams he’s yet to win during his career.

The closest he came was in 2016 when he reached the final only to lose to Novak Djokovic. He reached the semifinal the following year but would lose out to Wawrinka.

He would miss 2018 and 2019 before suffering another defeat to Wawrinka in the first round in 2020 after a wild card entry.

The French Open takes place from May 28 to June 11. Along with Murray, 14-time winner Rafael Nadal will also not be playing due to his own injury problems.