Jack Draper already missed his shot to push forward in the French Open. His injury status in the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships is also in jeopardy after his mishap against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Draper got injured in his French Open first-round matchup against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He retired after his shoulder felt excruciating pain while trailing 1-0. The 55th-ranked tennis player revealed that he suffered a shoulder injury through an Instagram post. He will also miss the grass court season and Wimbledon.

A post shared by Jack Draper (@jackdraper)

“It’s clear my shoulder is going to need time and rehab to get back to where it needs to be. My team and I have made the difficult decision to miss the grass court season this year. I guess in this sport there are so many ups and downs but this one is tough to take,” Draper said with dismay as he missed another shot to keep his ATP rankings up.

His shoulder injury at the French Open was not the first time he had to retire. His career injuries started at the 2022 US Open. Jack Draper had a walkover against Karen Khachanov because he suffered a hamstring injury. The English tennis player has not been the same since his third-round exit.

Jack Draper had to retire against Carlos Alcaraz earlier this year. A stomach muscle injury kept him from finishing the fourth-round matchup versus the Spanish tennis superstar.

Draper is not the only English tennis player that will miss the grass court season and Wimbledon. Emma Raducanu announced that she is also not participating in Wimbledon. Raducanu will undergo procedures for her hands and ankle.