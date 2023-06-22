Iga Swiatek is entering Wimbledon with new hardware from the French Open. However, the rivalry against Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenkastill haunts her constantly. Andy Roddick gave his thoughts on why Elena Rybakina is better than Iga Swiatek.

“She’s the best grass-court player in the world. You won’t find a bigger fan of Iga Swiatek than me, I have so much respect for her and so none of this is a slight to Iga, but she is unproven on this surface and what she does creating those rpms, the movement on clay, those things don’t translate to a grass court,” Andy Roddick said.

He does explain that Elena Rybakina struggles on clay but is unlikely to do the same on grass.

“Conversely everything that is a struggle for Rybakina on clay with the movement, slowing down her shots through the court, is additive at Wimbledon. I don’t know how you can’t make her the favorite,” the American tennis player added.

Andy Roddick also confirms that Iga Swiatek has faced a lot of challenges in grass courts like Wimbledon. He ranks Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the Polish due to this very reason.

“I would think Sabalenka would be the second favorite and then Iga third or fourth, but Iga is largely unproven on grass and I am sure she would probably tell you the same thing. She does have some challenges on this surface, especially if it’s playing quick,” he declared.

