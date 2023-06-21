Iga Swiatek has had a successful career so far that even legends like Jimmy Connors took notice before Wimbledon. He even compared the Polish superstar to Roger Federer.

Stars of the tennis world can expect rivalries whenever they get huge and the Polish star was not exempted. Her rivalries against Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka are always hyped up. Although, the matchups did not happen for Iga Swiatek as she faced Karolina Muchova in the Roland Garros final. Jimmy Connors had some words to say on the lacking ‘dream matchups' for Swiatek, per HT Sports Desk.

“I'm sure the tournament would've liked that. The dream final between Sabalenka and Iga was the match that everybody expected and wanted to have. But like I said you can call it luck or whatever, if you go back Federer didn't make it to too many finals against Nadal. Even Djokovic and Nadal didn't make it against it too many finals either,” said Jimmy Connors.

Iga Swiatek still ranks number one entering Wimbledon and the comparison to Roger Federer might be fitting. Jimmy Connors further emphasized that these matchups are not necessary for Iga Swiatek and her legacy.

“So that happens, she kinda didn't have to play those two players (Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka), who bubbled up to become the biggest rivals on tour this year,” he said.

Iga Swiatek may not need these matchups but the fans surely do. Will we get to see Iga Swiatek match up against Elena Rybakina or Aryna Sabalenka?