World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz now has a solid lead over Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz emerged victorious at Wimbledon following his hard-fought 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 win over Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

As a result, he won his second Grand Slam title and given that it was on the grass surface where the 20-year-old had previously suffered due to inexperience, the win was made all the more impressive.

But what impact does the result have on the ATP rankings and how much of a points lead does Carlos Alcaraz have over Novak Djokovic? As far as the rankings go, there are no major changes in the top 10, let alone the top five.

That said, Alcaraz earned 2,000 points as a result of his win and now boasts an 880-point lead over the Serbian superstar at the summit of the rankings with 9,675 points — that's notably after the Spaniard entered SW19 with just a slender 80-point lead.

Djokovic, meanwhile, earned 1,200 points for finishing as a runner-up and currently boasts 8,795 points.

While he is further away from Alcaraz, the 22-time Grand Slam winner did manage to create some separation between him and the rest of the pack as Wimbledon semifinalist and the No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev has 6,520 points and now lags 2,275 points behind Djokovic.

The other defeated semifinalist in Jannik Sinner made significant progress points-wise as he still remains No. 8, but now sits at 3,975 points, just 550 points behind No. 7 Andrey Rublev.

Here is how the top 10 of the ATP rankings will look when they get updated on Monday:

Ranking Player Points 1 Alcaraz 9,675 2 Djokovic 8,795 3 Medvedev 6,520 4 Ruud 5,005 5 Tsitsipas 4,850 6 Rune 4,825 7 Rublev 4,525 8 Sinner 3,975 9 Fritz 3,310 10 Tiafoe 3,130

However, despite Alcaraz's new lead, he could find himself behind Djokovic again.

That's because the hard-court season is coming up next and Alcaraz will be notably defending 2,000 points as a result of his US Open win last year — his very first Grand Slam victory.

And as we all know by now, Djokovic didn't compete at the US Open last year as a result of his vaccine status. With his vaccine stance no longer being an issue stateside, that means the 36-year-old can earn as many as 2,000 points should he win his fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

Even if Alcaraz were to defend his US Open title by beating Djokovic in the final, the latter would overtake him as he would have earned 1,200 points. Of course, that's just an example assuming the points stay the same way.

But it should also be noted that Djokovic didn't compete in many other U.S. events such as the National Bank Open or the Cincinnati Open due to his vaccine status. With those events carrying 1,000 points each, Djokovic could not only potentially overtake Alcaraz, but have a solid lead before the US Open even takes place as well.

The No. 1 ranking has already been exchanged by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic six times in 2023.

Unless Alcaraz is on his A-game during the hard-court season and has some good fortune as well, it looks all but guaranteed that we'll get one more change at the top of the rankings before the end of the year.