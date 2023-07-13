Jannik Sinner is excited to show his improvement against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

The Italian will be playing in his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal as defending champion Djokovic stands in his way of making the final at the All-England Club.

The pair actually met in the Wimbledon quarterfinal last year in which the Serbian superstar came out on top. However, Sinner expects a completely different match this time around.

“I am going to watch [last year’s quarter-final], knowing that it is going to be a completely different match, because I am different but I feel like also he has improved,” Sinner told Eurosport. “He is playing much better, so it’s going to be a very tactical match.

“Let’s see how the situation is going to be – if we play with the roof closed if it’s raining, if there is sun, if it’s windy, all these kinds of things. I’m very happy that I can face him again.”

More than anything, Sinner is looking forward to showing his progression against arguably the greatest player of all time.

“I’m excited. I’m looking forward to this kind of match, because in my mind I feel like I have learned many things from last year’s lesson,” Sinner explained. “I feel like that I have improved a lot throughout one year. Physically, mentally is a little a little bit different because I’m a top 10 player now. It is also mentally different and I’m looking forward to this.

“I feel that I’m serving better at the moment and also the confidence level is higher. Now, when I go to the net, I know that I have a decent volleys, one year ago was a little bit, so-so. Also, if I have to mix up the game, I can make drop shots, I can slice the ball if I have to. I feel that I have improved for sure, [there is] still a lot of improvement I have to make, but it’s exciting that I can show it here in the semi-final.”

Should Sinner upset the odds, he'll face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev in the final.