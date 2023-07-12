One of the best stories of the 2023 tennis season has come to an end as Christopher Eubanks' impressive run at Wimbledon is over. The unseeded American fell to Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3 player in the world, in a five-set quarterfinal on Wednesday filled with twists and turns.

Despite the loss, Eubanks gave a lot of tennis fans plenty of memorable moments during his unexpected run and those fans acknowledged his performance on social media.

Chris Eubanks should be really proud of his recent performance. Quarters in Miami, his first ATP title and went 5 sets with the #3 player in the world in the quarters of #Wimbledon. After starting the year ranked 123, he is now 31 in the live rankings. Medvedev onto the semis — Sarah (@Sarah_Oestreich) July 12, 2023

In his first main draw appearance, Christopher Eubanks just set a new record for most winners hit during a single year at #Wimbledon: 317 (and counting). Incredible. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 12, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unbelievable run from Chris Eubanks in his first ever Wimbledon main draw 👏 Defeated #12 Norrie

Defeated #5 Tsitsipas

Took #3 Medvedev five sets in the quarters pic.twitter.com/rJPLizakg9 — Overtime (@overtime) July 12, 2023

Eubanks led Medvedev two sets to one, but the more experienced Grand Slam player prevailed in a fourth-set tiebreak and dominated the fifth set with Eubanks winning one game. Medvedev advances to his first Wimbledon semifinal with the win.

Eubanks made his main draw debut at Wimbledon this year and lasted longer than most tennis fans thought he would. He was the lone American man to reach the fourth round and earned his first win over a top-five-ranked opponent to reach the quarterfinal.

This Wimbledon run marks the deepest run in a Grand Slam for the 27-year-old Eubanks. He did not make it past the second round in any of the previous eight Grand Slams he qualified for and had two major wins under his belt. Eubanks began the year ranked outside the top 100 and finds himself just outside of the top 30 after his Wimbledon performance.

Not many tennis fans knew the name Christopher Eubanks before Wimbledon began on July 3. Nine days later he's earned himself a new crop of fans and plenty of recognition for an unforgettable march at the All England Club.