Christopher Eubanks addressed the media after a shocking upset win against ATP top-5 player Stefanos Tsitsitpas in five sets. He is the last American standing at Wimbledon, and got some stellar advice from two of the top players on the U.S. women's side in Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

“It's been a common theme amongst both of them, they've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level,” Eubanks said.

"They've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong." Chris Eubanks shared the advice Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka have given him over the years while applauding them for their own next-level belief and confidence during today's 4R press conference. ❤️ 🎥 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uoFPDSQjYk — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) July 11, 2023

“You can play at this level, you just gotta believe it. When I'm around them when they talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious,” he continued.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eubanks outlasted the fifth-ranked Tsitsitpas in five sets, after initially going down two sets to one. He came back fiercely, winning 6-4 in the each of the last two sets to secure the upset victory. Eubanks held +255 odds to advance to the quarterfinals, and made the doubters second guess their odds after his strong finish.

Eubanks is the third African American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, joining the likes of the legendary Arthur Ashe who did it three times himself, per ESPN Stats & Info. It was also Eubanks' first win over a top-10 player.

Christopher Eubanks is the 3rd Black American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon since the start of the Open Era in 1968. He joins Arthur Ashe (3 times) and MaliVai Washington (1996). This was his first ever win over an ATP Top-10 player. pic.twitter.com/ZzY6Atkx8t — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 10, 2023

He will now have to take on another top talent in Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday at the All England Club for the chance to advance the American dream to the semifinals. He is a much bigger underdog in this one, sitting at +400 against the former world No. 1, and will need some magic on his side to take down Medvedev.