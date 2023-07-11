Christopher Eubanks addressed the media after a shocking upset win against ATP top-5 player Stefanos Tsitsitpas in five sets. He is the last American standing at Wimbledon, and got some stellar advice from two of the top players on the U.S. women's side in Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

“It's been a common theme amongst both of them, they've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level,” Eubanks said.

 

“You can play at this level, you just gotta believe it. When I'm around them when they talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious,” he continued.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Eubanks outlasted the fifth-ranked Tsitsitpas in five sets, after initially going down two sets to one. He came back fiercely, winning 6-4 in the each of the last two sets to secure the upset victory. Eubanks held +255 odds to advance to the quarterfinals, and made the doubters second guess their odds after his strong finish.

Eubanks is the third African American man to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, joining the likes of the legendary Arthur Ashe who did it three times himself, per ESPN Stats & Info. It was also Eubanks' first win over a top-10 player.

 

He will now have to take on another top talent in Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday at the All England Club for the chance to advance the American dream to the semifinals. He is a much bigger underdog in this one, sitting at +400 against the former world No. 1, and will need some magic on his side to take down Medvedev.