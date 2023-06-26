Reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 3 Elena Rybakina pulled out of the Eastbourne International tournament Monday, raising concerns that she may not be fit enough to defend her title at Wimbledon, which starts next week.

Rybakina broke through for her first Grand Slam win last year at Wimbledon after making it to one major quarterfinal before that. She reached the final at the Australian Open in January, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

The 24-year-old has reached four finals so far this year, winning at Indian Wells and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, both WTA1000 events. She pulled out of the French Open earlier this month in the third round due to a viral illness.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is no official word as to why she pulled out of this latest tournament, but some outlets are reporting that it is once again due to illness. Though Rybakina still has a week to get her body right for Wimbledon, withdrawing from two of her last three tournaments draws concern that she would even be able to finish the tournament if she were to play.

If Rybakina is unable to play, that opens the door for plenty of women in her draw, assuming she were to get one of the top four seeds. Wimbledon starts on July 3.

Tennis is always better when the best players are competing on the court, especially at Grand Slams. Elena Rybakina is one of the best players in the world at the moment, but tennis fans may not get to see her try and defend her Wimbledon title this year.