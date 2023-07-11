Perhaps no athlete in any sport absorbs pressure as well as Novak Djokovic does. The 23-time Grand Slam champion powered his way into a fifth straight Wimbledon semifinal, defeating Andrey Rublev in four sets. It is his 33rd consecutive victory at Wimbledon, placing him third all-time in that feat behind Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg.

Djokovic was asked about how he handles his nerves in big matches like the one he won on Tuesday. He said he loves the pressure of being the best in the world.

“I love it. Pressure awakens the most beautiful emotions in me,” Djokovic said.

Maybe it is unfair to put a pressure label on Djokovic given how successful he's been throughout his career, especially at Wimbledon. He's won more Grand Slam titles than any other man in history and is one shy of tying Margaret Court for the most by any singles player, man or woman, in the history of tennis.

A man who has won ten Australian Opens and seven Wimbledon titles knows a thing or two about pressure and how to handle it. Even after dropping the first set to Rublev, Djokovic won the next three sets convincingly, only losing eight games in those sets.

How does he keep doing it?

Even though he's been winning Grand Slams for 15 years, Novak Djokovic continues to find new ways to amaze the crowds and get them on their feet. As he chases all sorts of history, we're reminded that we are witnessing greatness in front of our very eyes.

There's really no one way to describe or break down how Djokovic has done it this well for so long. He's done it with flawless approaches, gut-wrenching thrill, and jaw-dropping excellence, all while taking a few painstaking losses along the way. It may not be easy to understand why a player of his caliber who's already won everything still wants to compete at the highest level, but Djokovic knows he is capable of achieving never-before-seen greatness.

The biggest thing keeping Djokovic going is his health. He has missed just one Grand Slam due to injury since making his major debut in 2005. He missed three others due to cancellation and being restricted from playing in tournaments.

As long as he feels good and keeps winning, why wouldn’t he keep playing? He is thundering toward Wimbledon and tennis history, all while barely even breaking a sweat. Love him or hate him, you will remember being alive to watch Novak Djokovic dominate the tennis world for nearly two decades.

He may not stop at 24 if he's able to finish off his fifth straight Wimbledon triumph. There's no telling where he could finish, but Djokovic will surely be motivated to win as many as possible before he decides to call it a career. For now, let's just enjoy the magic of Novak Djokovic on the tennis court.