Novak Djokovic has been at Wimbledon and around tennis for a long time. He has seen a lot of greats play like Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Rafael Nadal. However, he got the most frustrated in his matchup against Hubert Hurkacz.

The Serbian king of tennis had a lot of preparation to catch up on for this game. He was particularly concerned about how he handled Hubert Hurkacz's services. Novak Djokovic outlined his frustrations, via the ATP Tour Staff.

“I thought maybe that could be my chance to start reading his serve a bit better. That wasn't the case. He was serving incredibly well. I don't recall being so helpless on the return games, to be honest. I knew that he was a big server and he's a fantastic player on the grass particularly, but I didn't expect him to serve this well and this accurately. Credit to him,” he declared.

His game plan worked as he won four games against the Polish who just got one. He was still visibly upset but gave his props to Hurkacz.

“I was frustrated the way I played the last game of the third set. Also, credit to him, he played a really, really good game. I was a bit passive, and the set was gone. I liked my chances of going into a tie-break in the third set. That's why I was, of course, more frustrated,” Djokovic declared.

Djoker will now face Andrey Rublev in their Wimbledon quarterfinal square-off. Will he get another grand slam victory?