The oldest grass court major has seen a lot of history. Whether it is from their homegrown Englishmen or any nationality, Wimbledon never fails to amaze its spectators with new feats and accomplishments. Jessica Pegula had her fair share of a historic victory against Lesia Tsurenko.

The 29-year-old American tennis sensation triumphed over the Ukrainian in their fourth-round matchup. Final scorelines of 6-1, and 6-3 over Lesia Tsurenko sent her into the next round of competition. She is now set to compete in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The person standing in her way is Marketa Voundrousova, who had just come off a thrilling victory over Marie Bouzkova.

In the past quarter of a century, Jessica Pegula became the first American woman to reach the quarterfinals in the four majors. Although, she has never made it past the last eight. A record of five losses with no wins surely motivates her to fight back as much as she can against Voundrousova. Nonetheless, the American tennis sensation remains thrilled about the opportunity of advancing in the tournament. She dropped her immediate reaction after the win in a statement, via ESPN.

“That was great. … I came out playing really well, exactly how I wanted to play, and I was just trying to ride that momentum as well as I could,” she said.

A lot of great WTA players are still fighting for a grand slam trophy at SW19. Names like Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka stand out the most among others. Does Jessica Pegula have what it takes to go all the way and win Wimbledon?