There's a scandal going on at Wimbledon and surprise, surprise — Novak Djokovic is involved.

This time, however, he's on the receiving end as World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz admitted Wednesday that his father is likely recording the Serbian superstar's training at Wimbledon with some reports stating he recorded “everything that was happening.”

Alcaraz, however, claims there is nothing fishy going on and that it was just his father being a fan of the sport.

“My father is a huge fan of tennis,” he said (via New York Post). “He doesn’t only watch my matches. I think he gets into the club at 11 a.m., gets out at 10 p.m., watching matches, watching practice from everyone, being able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’s filmed the sessions.”

He also denied that any potential footage his father had would give him an advantage over Djokovic, with the pair likely to meet in the Wimbledon final this weekend.

“I don’t think so,” Alcaraz said while smiling. “I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform. I think it’s not an advantage for me.”

Djokovic, however, is not as convinced.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has called for more privacy at training as he feels he can't be fully relaxed knowing that his rivals could be watching his every move.

“The circumstances are such that we don’t have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy,” Djokovic said at his press conference. “Then it gives me more opportunities to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team.

“The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what’s going on, what you’re working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed.

“That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone. Concentration is required. For me, training is like a match. I bring that intensity to training as well.”

It will certainly be very interesting to see if there are any developments as a result of this “spygate” scandal and if it plays a role ahead of the final.

For now, Alcaraz has to get past Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal while Djokovic faces Italy's Jannik Sinner.