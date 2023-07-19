Novak Djokovic still has grand plans for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Djokovic suffered just his fifth defeat of the year after losing a five-set encounter to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon this past weekend.

It was a blow for the Serbian superstar who missed the opportunity to not only extend his Grand Slam tally and equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles, but also go one step closer to achieving the elusive calendar slam.

That said, it's not the end of the world as Djokovic still has plenty to look forward to in 2023.

“I keep on going with the same resolution, with a big desire and fresh goals – the US Open and Davis Cup are the most important competitions for me until the end of this year,” Djokovic told Sport Klub (via Tennis 365). “I hope to stay healthy, motivated, ready, strong – so that I can fight for another Grand Slam title.”

The US Open will particularly be a special occasion for Djokovic as he'll be making his return to the event after missing it last year due to his vaccination status.

“I am looking forward to coming back to New York,” he explained. “Throughout my career, I’ve played my best on hard courts, although grass has become my favorite surface too in the last five-six years. But overall, considering tournaments where I’ve been most successful – it’s hard courts.

“I’ve played a lot of finals in New York. I lost the last one to Medvedev, but I received a lot of love from the crowd, which wasn’t the case in the past. I left New York with that image in my head, so I am really looking forward to going back.”

With Djokovic missing the entirety of the American events last year, he is also in a good spot to overtake Alcaraz in the rankings before the final Grand Slam event even takes place.