Novak Djokovic is already known by many in the sports world as one of the most clutch tennis players of all time — and that was further highlighted in his latest Wimbledon win.

Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals at SW19 following a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in their fourth-round matchup on Monday.

The match was notably suspended on Sunday as local rules prevent matches at Wimbledon from going on beyond 11 p.m, and so, it resumed on Monday with Djokovic having a two-set lead.

Hurkacz bounced back by winning the third set, but in the end, succumbed to defeat with the Serbian superstar grabbing the fourth set to advance to the last eight.

What was most impressive about Djokovic's win, however, was how he won the first two sets. The first set went into a tiebreaker with Hurkacz having a massive 6-3 lead with three set points to steal the opening set.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Djokovic managed to impressively win the next five points in a row off a number of mistakes from his Polish counterpart.

Hurkacz had another lead in the second set tiebreaker where he led 5-4 only for Djokovic to once again, come from behind to win the set.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner made history in the process as he broke the record for most consecutive Grand Slam tiebreaks won in a single year with 13.

It's a fitting record for Djokovic who has time and time again come back from behind in tiebreaks on the biggest stages over the course of his career.

Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Tuesday as he seeks a record-equalling eight Wimbledon titles.