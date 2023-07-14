Aryna Sabalenka fell in the Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday morning to Ons Jabeur, and she got brutally honest about the crowd heavily favoring her opponent.

Jabeur rallied after losing the first set tiebreak to take down the second-seeded Sabalenka, and makes her second straight Wimbledon finals appearance. Sabalenka was asked after about the crowd supporting Jabeur, and was very frank about it, according to the Tennis Letter.

“I expect that. I knew they’d support her more. I’m fine with that. If people support my opponent, what can I do? I know there’s a lot of people watching on TV supporting me. I have my family & team, that’s enough for me,” Sabalenka said in her post match press conference.

Sabalenka was one of the star players afflicted by last year's ban, where Wimbledon refused to allow Russian affiliated players to participate in the tournament due to the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ban was reversed in 2023, allowing the Russian and Belarusian players to compete as independent neutrals. Sabalenka returned to the court along with male stars Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev, among others.

Ons Jabeur will take on Marketa Vondrousova, who was a long shot to make a deep run at Wimbledon. Vondrousova took down Elina Svitolina in straight sets to advance to the final, making her the first unseeded Wimbledon finalist in the Open era.

Jabeur is favored at -210 to take down Vondrousova, who was originally saddled with 100 to 1 odds before the tournament started. The beauty of Wimbledon is that anyone can make a run,