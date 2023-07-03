Tennis legend Venus Williams has worked hard to get back to the Wimbledon. On Monday, the 43-year-old made her return against Elina Svitolina. Williams, the five-time Wimbledon champion, suffered a horrific injury scare right at the start. She slipped and fell and was grimacing in a world of pain early on with a 2-0 lead in the first round (h/t ESPN).

Venus Williams went down on the court after slipping near the net. She returned to play after taking an injury timeout. pic.twitter.com/h3zXL7Evc1 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2023

Thankfully, she returned to her bench and was able to return to Wimbledon action, although fans everywhere held their breath in fear of Williams suffering a major injury.

This is the 24th Wimbledon appearance for Venus Williams, which broke a tie with Martina Navratilova for the most main draw appearances in the Open Era. So, all eyes were on Williams, and it's good to see she was able to get back onto the court and continue play, although she must be in pain.

Prior to the match, Elina Svitolina sure gave heavy praise to Williams, saying she herself doesn't know if she can play all the way until that age (h/t The Tennis Letter).

“It’s just really impressive. I don't know if I will be playing at this age & will be in this great shape playing with such a passion. Lots of respect to her in so many ways.”

It was a long road for Venus Williams to be ready to go for the Wimbledon, so this injury sure is a tough pill to swallow. Nonetheless, she was able to return, and we will update with more information when an official injury diagnosis is announced.