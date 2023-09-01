It's 1982, and tensions are boiling up and down the Los Angeles Lakers organization in season two of ‘Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty‘.

In season one, Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the ballclub, drafted Magic Johnson, hired Paul Westhead as head coach (and Pat Riley as his assistant), and the Lakers — captained by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — won the 1979-80 NBA championship.

This season of ‘Winning Time' has covered the Lakers' chaotic follow-up 1980-81 campaign, in which Magic's knee injury plus Westhead's implementation of his offensive system and insecurity over roster control derailed the season, resulting in a first-round flameout. To make matters worse for Buss & Co., Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics won the title.

Now, early into the 1981-82 season, Dr. Buss has put pressure on everybody — particularly Westhead and Johnson — to get their act together and raise another banner. It hasn't started well. In episode four, “The New World,” we see Westhead continue to burn bridges with the players, Riley, and the front office, culminating in Magic publicly requesting a trade after 11 games (which really happened).

The team behind ‘Winning Time' provided ClutchPoints with an exclusive sneak peek at season two, episode five, “The Hamburger Hamlet.” In the clip below, Dr. Buss (John C. Reilly) confronts Magic (Quincy Isaiah) about his trade request.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

“You should've come to me,” says Buss. “I did. You played me,” responds Magic.

Buss implores Johnson to retract his request via a statement, while Johnson reminds the owner that he was the one on the court who recently delivered a ring.

Of course, Dr. Buss would successfully win back Magic's trust and the two would go on to win four more championships. It wouldn't be the last time Dr. Buss smartly refused to accede to a superstar's public trade request.

You can watch ‘Winning Time: Rise of The Lakers Dynasty' on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on MAX.