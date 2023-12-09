Wisconsin is hosting transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for a visit. Van Dyke is one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal.

Wisconsin football is bringing a big name in to check out the school. The Badgers are hosting former Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in for a visit, per ESPN. Wisconsin is looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal.

Van Dyke is an experienced quarterback, who has started 28 games in his career. He has thrown for 7,469 yards and 54 touchdowns in his college tenure. Wisconsin is looking for an experienced quarterback this off-season to help the team compete for a Big Ten Championship.

Wisconsin just finished 7-5 this season in the first year for coach Luke Fickell, who had enormous success at Cincinnati. The Badgers finished 5-4 in the Big Ten, with a tough loss to lowly Indiana. The team also lost to Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State. Wisconsin will play LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1.

Van Dyke helped lead Miami to a 7-5 season in the ACC. The team struggled after a 4-0 start, losing close games to Louisville, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Van Dyke threw for 2,703 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. He entered the transfer portal following the regular season, and is highly sought by a number of schools as a grad transfer. In 2021, Van Dyke was the ACC Rookie of the Year and the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Miami is expected to use Emory Williams and Jacurri Brown at quarterback for its bowl game. The Hurricanes are playing Rutgers on Dec. 28 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. It will be a rematch of two schools that used to play in the Big East Conference. Rutgers is now in the Big Ten.