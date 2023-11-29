Tyler Van Dyke announced he will be leaving Miami football. We look at some potential transfer portal destinations for the QB.

With Dec. 4th rapidly approaching, most coaches are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as the transfer portal window is set to reopen. Already, there have been players announcing their intention to enter the portal ahead of the scheduled date, such as Miami football quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

Injuries and turnovers will be Tyler Van Dyke's Miami football story

In Manny Diaz's last season as the Hurricanes' football head coach, Van Dyke replaced the injured D'Eriq King and quickly caught the nation's attention. In 10 games during the 2021 season, Van Dyke completed 62% of passes, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Entering 2022 with new head coach Mario Cristobal, Van Dyke was seen as an early Heisman Trophy candidate. However, his junior year was marred by injuries and a struggling offense, resulting in 10 touchdowns to five interceptions.

Cristobal revamped the team in 2023, including rebuilding the offensive line and hiring Shannon Dawson as the offensive coordinator to revitalize its inept offense. Initially, Van Dyke thrived in this new, yet familiar system, throwing 11 touchdowns to one interception in the first four games, going 4-0. However, he struggled in the four games after, throwing just five touchdowns to 11 interceptions, and Miami went 1-3 during the stretch.

The writing was on the wall for Van Dyke when, after a particularly poor performance against NC State, Cristobal made the decision to start true freshman Emory Williams for only the second time this season against No. 4 Florida State on the road in Doak Campbell Stadium the following week. Van Dyke, however, would still end up playing against the Seminoles on the Hurricanes last possession after Williams went down with a season-ending injury while attempting to convert a pivotal fourth-down play to keep the Hurricanes alive. Van Dyke then started the last two games against Louisville and Boston College, posting three touchdowns and no interceptions, going 1-1.

This left Miami with a 7-5 season, making them bowl-eligible after missing out last season. However, when questioned about playing in the bowl game, Van Dyke remained non-committal about playing, per Inside The U's Christopher Stock. Now what's been perceived all along has come true: Van Dyke will be leaving Coral Gables.

With Van Dyke entering the transfer portal, Cristobal and the Hurricanes football team are now left with only one healthy scholarship quarterback, sophomore Jacurri Brown, for the postseason.

Where could this once-promising four-star quarterback end up? While he undoubtedly has talent, controlling turnovers will be a concern for potential coaches, as they proved costly for Miami this year. Let's explore some possible Tyler Van Dyke transfer destinations as the portal is set to open next week.

SMU Mustangs

When Rhett Lashley took the SMU job after Manny Diaz was fired from the Miami football program, he took with him several upset Hurricanes players. Van Dyke was most productive under Lashley's guidance and air-raid offense, so making a reconnection is a possibility.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman has shown a willingness to explore the portal for a one-year bridge between quarterbacks. With Sam Hartman out of eligibility after this year, the Fighting Irish will need to find their next starting quarterback. Van Dyke could be the answer.

Washington Huskies

Washington football will also be looking to replace Heisman Trophy hopeful Michael Penix Jr., who originally transferred from Indiana two seasons ago. What Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have been able to do with Penix in the last two season's is nothing short of remarkable. With Van Dyke looking to revive his career in hopes of making it to the NFL, it would make a lot of sense for him to take a trip Northwest.

UConn Huskies

Although considered a potential downgrade, coming to UConn football as the starting quarterback could be a homecoming for Van Dyke, who is from Glastonbury, Connecticut. Head coach Jim Mora Jr. is building a solid program at UConn, and Van Dyke could be the answer needed for further progress.

North Carolina Tar Heels

It's very likely that North Carolina football's starting quarterback Drake Maye will be in the NFL this time next season, which leaves the position vacant coming into 2024. Chip Lindsey's offense was able to put up some big numbers with Maye this year and its definitely more of an offensive scheme that seems fitting for Van Dyke. At least Miami doesn't have to play North Carolina again next season if this were to happen.

NC State Wolfpack

If Van Dyke considers another ACC team, playing for head coach Dave Doeren and NC State could be an option. Brennan Armstrong, last year's transfer portal get, is finishing up his college career and there's some uncertainty with MJ Morris. The problem is that when Van Dyke faced the Wolfpack this season, he had one of his worst games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Matt Rhule's first season in Lincoln went better than expected, but offensive struggles, especially at the quarterback position, were evident. Nebraska couldn't score points and turnovers were a major issue. The Cornhuskers could take a chance on Van Dyke, despite concerns about turnovers.

As the transfer portal opens, Van Dyke's future destination will likely depend on various factors, including coaching staff preferences, offensive systems, and team's need for an experienced quarterback. Van Dyke will be one of the more watched players coming out of this window of the portal.