The Wisconsin Badgers have a new starting quarterback and high expectations coming into the 2024 season. Head coach Luke Fickell has made an addition to his coaching staff to help usher them along through the year. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported on Thursday that former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio has joined the staff.

“SOURCE: Longtime NFL coach Jack Del Rio is joining Wisconsin as Senior Advisor to the Head Coach. He will assist both sides of the ball, personnel and be there for Luke Fickell to bounce ideas off of. The 61-yr-old was the head coach w/ the Raiders & Jaguars and been a DC for the Commanders, Broncos & Panthers,” Feldman posted on social media.

Del Rio has not spent any time coaching in college and will make his NCAA debut after 26 seasons in the pros. His most recent job was with the Commanders, where he was the defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2023. He now joins a Badgers defense that allowed over 300 yards per game last season.

Wisconsin's chances in Big Ten in 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers posted a 7-6 record last year and lost the ReliaQuest Bowl to LSU on New Year's Day. While it was a solid first season for Fickell, they are looking to make a big improvement on that this year. The Badgers have qualified for a bowl game in 22 consecutive seasons and expect to make that 23 this season.

They are still seen as heavy underdogs to make the playoffs, +1000 according to FanDuel, even with Tyler Van Dyke. The former Miami quarterback has a big task on his plate coming into Wisconsin. With Ohio State and Michigan heavily favored to return to the playoffs, the Big Ten will be a gauntlet once again.

Del Rio also has a big task on his plate trying to get this defense to a level where they can compete with the Wolverines and Buckeyes. If the Badgers do have a great defense, expect their new Senior Advisor to the Head Coach to get a lot of credit for it.