Wisconsin football offensive coordinator Phil Longo revealed the Badgers' starting quarterback for the 2024 season on Wednesday, via Jesse Temple of The Athletic.

“Phil Longo says Wisconsin has officially named QB Tyler Van Dyke as its starter. Van Dyke has taken all the one reps since Sunday,” Temple wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Van Dyke was expected to earn the gig, but Braedyn Locke was also in the conversation. In the end, though, Wisconsin football decided to go with Van Dyke.

“We have named Tyler Van Dyke our starter,” Longo said Wednesday, via Zach Heilprin of 96.7 FM and 1670 AM The Zone. “I will tell you that Braedyn Locke… We really see Braedyn Locke, I mentioned to you in the past, how much better he's gotten this year. We kind of say there's a 1A, 1B type situation right now as opposed to a one and a two. That's how well Braedyn has done here in camp. But as of right now Tyler Van Dyke is our starter.”

Tyler Van Dyke reacts to earning Wisconsin football starting QB role

Van Dyke, 23, previously played for Miami. In 2023, he threw for 2,703 yards and 19 touchdowns. Van Dyke has displayed intriguing potential throughout his college career, and Wisconsin clearly believes in his ability.

“I just came in… I worked as hard as possible,” Van Dyke said after being named the starting QB, via Nick Bruesewitz of 97.3 The Game. “The guys embraced me and I just picked up the playbook fast. Everybody helped me out with that. Just excited to get going into this year with all the guys and ready to roll.”

Wisconsin football's belief in Van Dyke is important for the QB. They are trusting him to lead the offense throughout the 2024 season.

“It means a lot,” the QB said of Wisconsin's belief in him. “It shows the coaches have confidence in me to get the job done. Shows the players have confidence in me as well. I believe in what they're going to do for me and vice versa. Extremely grateful for that.”