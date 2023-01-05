Bradley Beal is headed back to the sidelines after briefly returning to game action. Here’s hoping the Washington Wizards star isn’t out long.

The Wizards announced on Thursday that Beal will miss the team’s next three games and be re-evaluated in one week after an MRI revealed he suffered a low-grade left hamstring strain during Tuesday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:

“Wizards guard Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI examination,” the team said in a statement. “The injury occurred in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee.Beal will be out for the team’s next three games and will be re-evaluated in one week.”

Beal returned from a three-game absence at Milwaukee after previously being out with soreness in his left hamstring. He was listed as questionable on game day, ultimately suited up for the first time since December 27th.

Beal’s return proved short-lived, though, once he exited late in the second quarter and never returned, feeling discomfort in his hamstring.

”Same area,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after the game. ”We just have to get it evaluated.”

Beal is averaging 22.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season, shooting a career-best 52.5% from the field and a stellar 59.4% on twos. The Wizards’ offensive rating is 7.4 points higher with him on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, in the 91st percentile among all players league-wide.

Washington is 7-8 without Beal in 2022-23, and won all three games he missed before coming back against the Bucks. The Wizards next three games are against the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls, beginning Friday on the road before returning home.