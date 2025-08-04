Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has a plan when it comes to taking care of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is recovering from a recent injury.

Stafford has been dealing with back issues, which has kept him on the sidelines during the Rams' practices. He currently has a week-to-week status, meaning that his injury will be on the radar before the season gets underway.

McVay provided an update on the quarterback's condition after Sunday's session, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“#Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that QB Matthew Stafford won't participate in the jog-through tomorrow, but will do a workout on his own, instead,” Rapoport wrote.

“It's static throwing. It's some of the unloaded running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking. Cardio and core,” McVay said.

What's next for Sean McVay, Rams

It's understandable for Sean McVay to take things slowly with Matthew Stafford, knowing his importance to the Rams' success.

Stafford still stands out as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, especially as a passer. In 16 starts, he completed 340 passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. Los Angeles did well when he was on the field, having a 10-6 record when he played last season.

The Rams reached the playoffs, getting to the AFC Divisional Round. They lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles by a 28-22 score.

Stafford continued to emphasize his commitment to Los Angeles, originally considering other offers. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants were on his radar, but he chose to stay with the Rams by restructuring his contract.

At age 37, Stafford gave a lot to the franchise, giving them a Super Bowl title in 2021. For him to stay speaks volumes to his connection with McVay, making the 2025 season an intriguing one for the squad.

The Rams went through significant change on offense, losing star receiver Cooper Kupp while replacing him with Davante Adams. Los Angeles has the talent to remain playoff contenders, but it will require all their effort to make a Super Bowl run.