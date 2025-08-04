In an alternate universe where there is a Former NBA Players Who Always Find Ways To Grab The Spotlight Hall of Fame, Patrick Beverley and Nick Young would definitely be first-ballot members.

While they are already out of the NBA, they have still managed to remain in the news cycle with their hot takes and braggadocio antics. They've become constant media fodder, leading to stories about them, as proven by this sentence you're reading right now.

In the not-so-distant past, Beverley challenged Young to a one-on-one following their heated disagreement on a podcast. Nothing, however, came out of it. But it looks like it has been rekindled after Beverley, in his video message for recently arrested ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas, called out Young once again.

“I bumped into one of your little disciples at the Big3, the funny guy, Nick Young,” said the 37-year-old Beverley. “Everybody heard me call him scared to his face.”

“He talked all that s*** on camera, and when I see him in person, he doesn't even want to look my way.”

Not one to back away, the 40-year-old Young swiftly responded with a video message. Clearly, doing it outside a Starbucks only furthered his street cred.

“I’m back to the Swaggy now. Anytime you want to play me, I'm here, baby. You think I would let a player like that look like you beat a player that look like me? Come on, baby. We out here seven days a week. Any time, any place. Come to LA next week too if you want to play. We can play whenever you want. Peace,” said Young, as quoted by Hoops Hype.

With the NBA still on vacation, can someone please just make this happen?

Beverley last played in the NBA in 2024 with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Young was out of the league in 2018, last suiting up for the Denver Nuggets.

Both can still play though, with Beverley coming off a stint in Israel and Young participating in the Big3.