By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Bucks

Beal is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game on Washington’s latest injury report with left hamstring soreness. He left the Wizards’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in obvious discomfort with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter, his team holding a three-point lead.

There was some optimism that Beal would be able to play against Phoenix less than 24 hours later, originally listed as questionable on the injury report. However, the team made the shrewd decision to hold off on making Beal available for the second leg of a back-to-back, no doubt wary of the veteran further aggravating his left hamstring issue and being sidelined for an extended stretch.

Reporting before Friday’s victory over the Magic suggested Beal was likely to play. The Wizards ultimately opted to hold him out, though, Kristaps Porzingis leading the way with 30 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Beal is averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season, shooting a career-best 52.7% from the field. Washington and Orlando tipoff from Amway Center at 4:00 p.m. PST.

Is Beal playing versus Milwaukee? We’ll get a much clearer answer on that question closer to game time.